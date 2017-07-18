High Sierra: How to Edit Live Photos

· · Quick Tip

In this Quick Tip, we’re going to cover how to edit, trim, and add effects to your Live Photos within macOS High Sierra! Which is great considering how many Live Photos Melissa Holt has that include camera jiggling, bad language, and so on. You’d think she’d just get better at taking Live Photos, but now that she can adjust them, she doesn’t have to! Whew.