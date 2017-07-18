Photos has a nifty little feature that’ll let you edit an image in Photoshop, say, and have the changes reflected in its library, no importing or exporting required! In today’s Quick Tip, we’ll cover all of the details—including a big ol’ caveat that you’ve gotta know.
