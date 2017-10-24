HomePod pre-orders, including those ordered as late as yesterday, are on their way for delivery tomorrow, February 9th.
HomePod Still Available for Feb 9 Delivery in US [UPDATE]
HomePod pre-orders in the United States are still available for delivery this Friday, February 9th. No kidding.
Apple In Store Pickup Available for HomePod Pre-orders
You can pre-order an Apple HomePod smart speaker today for delivery on February 9th, and you can choose in-store pickup, too.
Apple HomePod also Available at Best Buy
Looking for a HomePod but don’t have an Apple Store nearby? Best Buy is selling Apple’s smart speaker, too.
Apple Begins Accepting Pre-orders for HomePod
Apple started pre-orders for its HomePod smart speaker Friday morning with deliveries set for February 9th.
iPhone X Pre-orders, Bryan's Pepcom SF Cool Finds - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-27
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s iPhone X pre-order process, plus Bryan found some cool tech products at Pepcom in San Francisco.
iPhone X Selling for More than $3,000 on Ebay
If you really want an iPhone X and have over US$3,000 burning a hole in your pocket, Ebay has some deals for you.
iPhone X Pre-order versus iPhone 8 - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-26
John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to discuss why they’re going to try to pre-order the iPhone X tonight, or in Kelly’s case why she’s happy with the iPhone 8 instead.
Here's How to Increase Your Odds of Getting an iPhone X On Release Day
Pre-orders for Apple’s iPhone X start this Friday and it’s no secret inventory will be limited at best. Here’s how to increase the odds of getting yours.
iPhone X Pre-order Tips, APFS Snapshots Rant- TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-24
Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to offer up some tips on improving your odds of getting a launch day iPhone X, plus they look at Apple’s almost hidden APFS Snapshots feature.