John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about the perception that iPhone X sales are tanking, plus they explain Siri’s hierarchy in deciding when it should respond from your iPhone, iPad, or HomePod.
iOS 12's New Direction, iPhone X Sales Estimates - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-30
Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s plans for iOS 12, plus they discuss the debate surrounding iPhone X sales.
iPhone X Sales Suck, or Not, and Only Apple Knows for Sure
iPhone X sales are either horrible or great, depending on who you ask, and supply chain sources aren’t helping sort that out.
In Q4 2017 iOS Customer Spending Was US$11.5 Billion, Beating Google by 95%
AppAnnie also found that Netflix was the top grossing app by customer spend.
App Store Revenue to Outpace Global Movie Industry in 2018
If the App Store keeps growing like this, by 2019 the total iOS economy will be worth US$500 billion dollars.
App Store 2017 Sales Set New Year's Day Record of $300 Million
The market is proof that even though Android is the leader in number of devices sold, iPhone is king when it comes to sales.
Apple Credits Mac Sales Growth to New Models
Apple sold 5.3 million Macs during its fourth fiscal quarter for 2017 and CEO Tim Cook credited that to new laptop models.
Apple Watch Sales to Hit 15M in 2017, 20M in 2018
Apple Watch shipments are expected to hit 15 million units in 2017, and jump to 20 million next year.