Apple Buys Virtual Reality Headset Designer Vrvana
Apple just bought Vrvana, a company that specializes in virtual reality and maker of the Totem VR headset.
Peering into the Real Future of AI, AR, VR, and Self-Driving Cars - ACM 421
Bryan and Jeff don their futurist hats and explore what they think is the real future of augmented reality, virtual reality, AI, smarthomes, and self-driving cars.
Apple Joins WebVR Community Group
Apple may be showing its stronger commitment to supporting virtual reality by joining the WebVR Community Group.
Apple is Converting Mac Pro From a Fad to a Monster Graphics Platform
In 2008, the venerable cheese grater Mac Pro was designed for Apple customers who needed high end performance and expandability. In 2013, Apple shifted gears and saw the Mac Pro as an iconic desktop system with great performance if one shared the company’s vision for both industrial design and OpenCL. Now, it appears that Apple sees the Mac Pro as a platform that will support its future initiatives. Can Apple hold to that pattern? That abiding faith in high end computation and visualization? A new trademark filing suggests Apple now sees the light.
Apple Snags Another AR/VR Expert, this Time from NASA
Apple has hired another expert in the fields of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Bloomberg reported that Apple has hired Jeff Norris, an 18-year veteran of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
6 Cool Tech Things Going On in Germany
Dr. Mac was in Germany last week, where he found six cool tech things, including his first encounters with Microsoft’s HoloLens Augmented Reality (AR) headset and HTC’s Vive Virtual Reality (VR) headset, plus robots galore, a very cool drone, and more.
Tim Cook Prefers Augmented Reality to VR, But Don't Expect Either to Emerge From Apple's Labs Any Time Soon
Tim Cook reiterated his interest in both virtual and augmented reality this week, but argued that augmented reality has the potential to be a much larger deal than VR. So, with dozens of tech firms from Valve to Samsung to Facebook to Microsoft jumping in, what is Apple waiting for?