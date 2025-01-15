Best Features To Expect From iOS 18.4: What We Know So Far

iOS 18.4 is slated to release in late winter or early spring. As you probably know, Apple is famously secretive about its early-stage software and product updates. Nothing is truly confirmed until developers get their hands on it. Even so, the community is deeply invested in the iPhone’s latest developments, and it’s not hard to connect the dots from interviews, reviews, and news. Here’s what you can expect.

NOTE All these points are pure speculation, but they’re promised features that are highly likely to arrive within the 18.4 point releases.

1. More Advanced Siri

The community waited several months for a “more advanced Siri” before it finally arrived in iOS 18.1. Even as an Apple fanboy, I must say it was pretty anticlimactic. And it seems many other users share the same sentiment.

The bright side is that Apple is aware of the new Siri’s shortcomings. In response, it promises to bring Personal Context and On-Screen Awareness soon—both will be powered by Apple Intelligence.

Basically, Siri will use these features to analyze your instructions better. Let’s say you ask Siri about the new MacBook. Personal Context allows it to deliver information that it thinks you might like based on your recent personal information (e.g., recent activities and connected Mac device. Meanwhile, On-Screen Awareness lets it perform integrated functions. In this case, Siri can create an event on your Calendar app reminding you to visit a nearby Apple Store.

2. Deeper AI-Integration Into Apps

Apple Intelligence is great and all, but to fully maximize it, we need to connect it with different apps. It’s such a powerful AI model. Limiting it to Siri and a few built-in apps seems like such a waste.

On iOS 18.4, Apple might increase the list of apps that support Apple Intelligence. Of course, developers will need time to adjust their API accordingly, but you can expect big players (e.g., social media sites and work tools) to release updates promptly.

3. Expanded Apple Intelligence Languages

Apple Intelligence is available in different English dialects, like the UK, Canada, Ireland, and South Africa. It’s a thoughtful and inclusive move considering Apple’s large user base. However, Apple products and services are available to dozens of non-English-speaking regions. It’s unfair for them to miss out on new AI features just because they speak a different language.

Apple has already acknowledged this shortcoming. It says that an iOS update in April (likely an iOS 18.4 point release) will deliver expanded language support, including Chinese, French, Italian, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Exciting times! But right now, all we can do is wait. In the meantime, I suggest saving up for a new iPhone. Although iOS 18 supports models as old as the iPhone XS, you’ll need at least an iPhone 15 Pro to use Apple Intelligence.