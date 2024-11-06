Looking to get into the holiday spirit with some Thanksgiving Genmoji designs? Well no need to be a turkey about it, I have five ideas for you right here. With the holidays already being stressful for many, I want to share some prompts that can help you get in on the holiday fun thanks to Apple and iOS 18. Let’s take a look at some fun prompts that’ll have you ready for the season.

5 Thanksgiving Genmoji Designs to Try with iOS 18/18.1

Utilizing Apple Intelligence and iOS 18, you can create a variety of emojis that can be perfect for virtually any situation. However, it’s not always easy coming up with your own prompts that fully express your current mood, which is why I’m here to get the ball rolling with some ideas.

Remember that you want to start with plain, simple language when first generating a prompt. Once you have a base, that’s when I would recommending adding more descriptors to really make your emojis pop. Let’s take a look.

1. Laying on the Couch with a Full Belly

Thanksgiving means eating. If you’re not eating until you’re absolutely packed to the brim with food, did you really even celebrate the holiday? I hope the answer is still a yes, but this is for the folks that love to indulge during the season. This one is also great as you can customize it by selecting what individual is pushing the cart by clicking Person below the emoji. Either way, let your friends know the rest of your day will be in a food coma with this emoji.

2. Person Pushing a Shopping Cart with a TV Inside It

Would it truly be Thanksgiving if you didn’t plan your holiday shopping afterwards? I think not. This emoji lets your friends know the plans once dinner is over. While a lot of folks may do their shopping online, there are still plenty that like to run out to the stores after spending the day with their family. For those that like to battle it out in long lines, this emoji is great for letting folks know you’re ready to shop.

While I’m sure plenty of folks are likely to be mad that I had to specify American football, I really like how this emoji turned out in general. This one is great for any football fan in your life, and this happy little guy is ready to celebrate game day with you. I’d recommend using this one when you need to let someone know it’s time to sneak away from the dinner table and go watch the big game.

4. Gobble Gobble

You know, I just don’t know anymore. Maybe some things are just meant to haunt my nightmares. While this emoji doesn’t immediately scream Thanksgiving vibes, I wanted to include it as a reminder that sometimes it is necessary to include more information when writing your prompt. However, this freakish emoji can still be good for letting people know how you feel after a big dinner.

5. Mashed Potato Party

Look, we could spend all day arguing over what the best Thanksgiving side dish is, but when we look into our hearts, we know the answer is mashed potatoes. That’s why this happy little fella is ecstatic to help you let your friends know it’s time to pass the potato bowl your way. This is perfect for anyone that goes the distance during a meal, and when it’s over you can use Genmoji to let everyone know you’re going to sleep through the long weekend.

Whatever you want to create, Apple Intelligence can help make it happen. You may also want to know five Genmoji designs for the fall season.