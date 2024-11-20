How to Set a Video as Your Wallpaper on iPhone in 2024

Wallpapers are essential for personalizing your iPhone, but static images can often look boring over time. That got me thinking: Is there a way to set a video as wallpaper on an iPhone? As it turns out, there’s a clever workaround to do this as long as you’re willing to jump through a few hoops. That said, this step-by-step guide will walk you through everything you may need to know to set a video as wallpaper on your iPhone.

Is it Possible to Set a Video as a Wallpaper on an iPhone?

As of now, there isn’t any way to set a video as wallpaper on iOS. However, you can use Live Photos as Lock Screen wallpapers. Unlike a static image or a video that plays continuously, Live Photo wallpapers play a 2-second animation whenever you lift your iPhone or tap its screen.

Thanks to this feature, you can use third-party apps to convert a portion of a video into a Live Photo for your wallpaper. While animations won’t appear on your Home Screen, it offers a clever workaround for achieving a video-like effect on your Lock Screen. With that out of the way, let’s explore how you can convert any video into a Live Photo and then set it as your Lock Screen wallpaper.

How to Convert Videos to Live Photos

To convert your videos to Live Photos, you’ll need to use a third-party app from the App Store. Although there are several options available, it’s best to choose one that’s well-reviewed and regularly updated. In my case, I found the IntoLive app to be an excellent option. Here’s how you can use the app on your iPhone:

Download and install the IntoLive app from the App Store. Open the IntoLive app and allow it to access your photos.

After you do that, select the option for Live Wallpapers. Go to the video section and pick any video you want.

Select a snippet of the video and tap Done. Make all the necessary adjustments to the video. Tap the share button in the top-right corner.



After you tap the share button, the video will be automatically converted into a Live Photo and saved in your Photos app. You can refer to the next section to learn how to use a Live Photo as your wallpaper.

How to Set Live Photos as Wallpaper on iPhone

Once you’ve converted the video to a Live Photo, the process of applying it as your iPhone’s Lock Screen wallpaper is as effortless as applying any other wallpaper. These steps will walk you through the process:

Tap and hold the Lock Screen to open the wallpaper switcher. Tap the blue Plus button located in the lower-right corner. From the resulting page, select the option for Live Photo.

Select a Live Photo to set as your iPhone’s wallpaper. Then, tap the Live Photo button on the bottom-left side. Tap and hold the screen to play a preview and hit Add.



Sometimes, Live Photos created using third-party apps may not appear in the Live Photos section when setting wallpapers from the Lock Screen. In that case, you can try applying the wallpaper from the Photos app. Just go to Photos > open a Live Photo you like > tap the Share button and select Use as Wallpaper.

What To Do if Live Photo Animations Aren’t Working?

If Live Photo animations aren’t working, check whether Low Power Mode is enabled. If it’s enabled, you need to turn it off, as Live Photo animations aren’t available in Low Power Mode.

However, if animations aren’t playing even with Low Power Mode turned off, the issue may be related to the video or the app that you used to convert it into a Live Photo. Some apps may not process the video correctly, leading to Live Photos that appear static. In such cases, you can use a different app to convert your videos.