Calendar Search Not Working on iPhone? 8 Easy Fixes

Are you having trouble with the Calendar search not working on iPhone? Don’t worry, this problem is pretty common. Many Apple users have reported this issue on their devices. We have outlined eight effective troubleshooting tips and tricks to get your calendar search back on track. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

1. Restart the Calendar App

When it comes to errors like Calendar search not working on the iPhone, restarting the app is the simplest way to rectify the issue. There are times when iPhone apps are affected due to glitches and start to malfunction. In such situations:

Time needed: 2 minutes Here’s how to restart the Calendar app. Access the homepage of the Calendar app. Swipe up the app from the bottom. This will bring the App Switcher. Swipe up the Calendar app from the App Switcher as well. Now, exit the menu and wait for a while. After a few moments, relaunch the Calendar app again.

By following these steps, the Calendar app should work promptly on your iPhone.

2. Restart Your iPhone

If force restarting the app does not provide you with the desired results, you can decide to go a step further. Restarting your iPhone also helps to get rid of bugs and errors that may hinder the functionality of the Calendar app on your iPhone.

For iPhones with Face ID, press and hold the volume up or down button and side button simultaneously.



Press and hold the side button and Home button together for iPhones with a Home button.



After a few seconds, a slider will appear on your iPhone screen. Move the slider to the right. Doing so, your iPhone will shut down.



Let your device rest for a few seconds. Press and hold the side button to restart your iPhone.

Once your device restarts, try to use the search filter of the Calendar app on your iPhone, and it should respond adequately.

3. Show All Groups in the Calendar

The iPhone Calendar app allows users to manage multiple groups at once. Whether it is a shared or personal calendar, you’ll find all of your schedules in one place. However, you’ll not get the desired results if you mistakenly disable a calendar group you’re searching for. As a result, make sure that all calendar groups are visible for your account. To do this:

Launch the Calendar app on your iPhone. Tap the Calendar icon to proceed. Here, make sure all the relevant groups are enabled for your device. If you’d like to be through, tap Show All. This action will select all groups at once. Once set, tap Done to save your preferences.





These steps should help you swiftly restore the Calendar app’s complete functionality on your iPhone.

4. Check Apple System Status

Although the chances are low, the Calendar app could experience disruption because it’s under maintenance. Often, certain apps and features experience outages due to server issues. It can ultimately affect your ability to use the search feature in the Calendar app. You can check the Apple System Status page and get live insights.

If the iCloud Calendar is marked with a green mark, it means the app running promptly. In this case, I recommend that you should skip to the next fix.





However, if there is a yellow or red mark, you have nothing to worry about. The system will be back up and running in no time. Once resolved, the calendar search function should work normally again.

5. Enable Calendar To Use iCloud

Another possible solution to this issue is to make sure that the Calendar app is enabled to use iCloud. This will enable your calendar events and data to sync with iCloud, which should help improve the functionality of the search feature.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap your profile at the top. Select iCloud. Tap the Show All option.



Select iCloud Calendar to proceed. Finally, toggle on the Use on this iPhone option.



In case it is already enabled, toggle it off and on again after a minute. This will re-sync the calendar data with iCloud.

These steps will help you rectify the issue and ensure that your search function is working correctly in the Calendar app.

6. Sync Calendar for All Events

If you’re facing problems in finding those specific events or appointments quickly, try syncing the Calendar app for all events. Here’s what you have to do:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and select the Calendar app. Tap the Sync option. Make sure it’s set to All Events.



Now, launch the Calendar app. Go to the Calendars menu. Pull down to the interface to refresh the calendar. Once refreshed, tap Done.



That’s it.

Upon complying with these steps, the search function in your Calendar app should give you accurate results.

If the calendar sync is already set to All Events, select another parameter, such as Events 6 Months Back, and refresh the Calendar app as discussed above. Now, head back to the same menu, choose the All Events option, and refresh the Calendar app again. This should get you going.

There is a high chance that you may be experiencing the Calendar search not working on your iPhone due to a software glitch or outdated operating system. Apple usually fixes such bug with an update. Here’s how you can update your iPhone to the latest version:

Launch the Settings app. Go to the General option. Tap Software Update. If an update is available, choose the Update Now option.



Enter your iPhone passcode to confirm the installation of the update.

Once your iPhone is updated, try using the Calendar app’s search feature. By regularly updating your device, you’ll not only be able to avoid such occurrences but also get the latest security patches, which will keep your iPhone protected.

8. Reset All Settings

Finally, if none of the above-discussed solutions have worked for you so far, let’s try something extreme. By resetting the factory settings of your iPhone and setting it up again, you can rule out every possibility of errors in this issue.

However, before you proceed, remember to back up your data in the iCloud. This is very important so that none of your files or documents are lost in the process.

Access the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to the General menu. Tap the Transfer or Reset iPhone option.



Hit Reset. Select Reset All Settings.



Finally, hit Reset All Settings and follow the on-screen instructions as requested.

Also, make sure you clearly remember your Apple ID password, as you’ll need it while setting up your iPhone and downloading the backup.

Search and plan without any restrictions!

In conclusion, with the right knowledge and effective tips, you can resolve this error without any hassle. I hope the solutions we’ve discussed so far will help you restore the complete functionality of the Calendar app on your iPhone. If it doesn’t, try Contacting Apple Support and seeking an expert’s opinion on this matter.