How To Connect Your Apple Watch to a Tesla (2024)

Tesla has long led the charge in smart, futuristic automobiles. It even replaced traditional keyfobs with custom RFID cards and smartphone apps. It was the first to mass-produce these advanced features, redefining convenience for car owners. And with the latest Tesla app update, there’s another exciting addition: you can now connect your Apple Watch to your Tesla.

Unexpected? Yes. Unnecessary? Not at all. Whether you left your phone behind, can’t find your RFID card, or simply prefer the convenience of a quick wrist tap, your wearable will come in handy. Here’s how to set it up.

Can an Apple Watch Connect to a Tesla Car?

Yes, the Tesla app introduced Apple Watch support in version 4.29.5. You can use your smartwatch to lock and unlock the car, adjust climate controls, check the charging history, set charge limits, and manage the infotainment system, among other functions. The first iteration still has limited features. However, you’ll get a broader range of controls after the holiday update.

Steps To Connect Apple Watch to Tesla

Step 1: Check for Compatibility

Check if your devices meet the compatibility requirements. Tesla Watch support is a new feature that relies on the latest system software and app updates. Without iOS 18, watchOS 11, and the updated Tesla app, integration won’t work.

On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Update to the latest iOS 18 iteration. On your Apple Watch, open the Watch app on your iPhone. Navigate to General > Software Update, and install watchOS 11. Open the App Store on your iPhone and search for Tesla. If an update is available, tap Update.

Step 2: Install the Tesla App on Your iPhone

The Tesla app acts as the central hub between your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Tesla vehicle. You can’t pair your watch or control the car without it.

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Search for Tesla and download the app.

Open the app and log in using your Tesla account credentials. Verify that your vehicle appears in the Tesla app dashboard. Otherwise, set up your account from scratch.

Step 3: Install the Tesla App on Your Apple Watch

Once the Tesla app is installed on your iPhone, you can install it on your Apple Watch.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Scroll down to the Available Apps section.

Locate the Tesla app and tap Install. Once installed, confirm the Tesla app appears on your Apple Watch’s home screen.

Step 4: Pair Your Apple Watch as a Key

Pairing your Apple Watch as a key allows it to function similarly to your iPhone.

Open the Tesla app on your iPhone. Navigate to Security > Phone Key Setup.

Follow the on-screen instructions to add your Apple Watch as a key. You may be prompted to place your Tesla key card behind the cup holders to authenticate the setup.

Step 5: Enable Mobile Access

Mobile Access allows your Tesla to communicate with the Tesla app on your devices.

In your Tesla vehicle, tap Controls on the touchscreen. Select Safety from the menu. Toggle on Allow Mobile Access. On your iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth and turn on Bluetooth. Navigate to Settings > Tesla and confirm that Bluetooth access is granted to the Tesla app.

You should now be able to use the Tesla app on your smartphone and wearable alike. But if the app is still missing on your Apple Watch, try troubleshooting for incompatibility issues and glitches.