How to Download Minecraft on iOS: Free & Paid Methods

With its ethereal soundtrack and the calming, almost therapeutic feeling of mining underground, it’s clear why Minecraft has become one of the best games ever. Fortunately, the game has a native iOS version available for you to download on your iPhone or iPad for some spelunking on the go.

How to Download Minecraft on iOS for Free

Minecraft is available natively on iOS through the App Store, but it’s a paid app that costs $6.99. While you might be tempted to find a workaround to get it for free, take it from someone who’s tried them all: it’s a waste of your time.

These shady techniques might cause software issues on your device and leave you vulnerable to malware and spyware. Additionally, they are illegal in most countries. So, it’s better to avoid such shortcuts and get it from official sources for a few bucks if you’re truly passionate about playing.

How to Safely Download Minecraft on iPhone

Time needed: 1 minute Open the App Store on your iPhone.

Tap on the Search icon at the bottom-right of the screen.

Search for “Minecraft” using the search bar at the top.

Tap the Download button with the price next to the search result.

Double-tap the side button to proceed. You may need to use Face ID or enter your Apple ID.

Fill in the payment information and download the app.

