Fix: Face ID Not Working on iPhone After iOS 18.2.1 Update

One of the biggest innovations introduced with the iPhone X is Face ID. It’s a convenient and secure way to protect your apps, personal information, and Apple devices overall. Most iPhone users nowadays set up this feature alongside their passcodes for added security. Generally, Face ID is reliable, but what would you do if it’s suddenly not working after an update? Unfortunately, that’s the case for some on iOS 18.2.1. Whether it’s a known bug or not, there are troubleshooting steps you can try.

1. Check Your Face ID Settings

Time needed: 2 minutes If Face ID is not working on your iPhone, check if its settings are configured correctly. It has to be enabled for third-party apps and the features you want to use. Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on Face ID & Passcode. Check if all the relevant Face ID toggles are turned on.

‍ Now, tap Other Apps and toggle on permissions for all the apps.

2. Force Restart Your iPhone

An Apple Discussions thread suggests there’s a glitch in iOS 18.2.1 that breaks Face ID for some users. Fortunately, affected users can quickly get Face ID functioning again by force restarting their iPhones.

To force restart your iPhone, quickly press and release the Volume Up button followed by the Volume Down button. Now, press and hold the Side/Power Button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

3. Clean the Top of Your iPhone

The top of your iPhone holds several critical components required for Face ID. In case these components are obstructed by dust or debris, they can prevent Face ID from functioning correctly. To ensure this isn’t the case with you, use a micro-fiber cloth with water or diluted alcohol to wipe off the top of your iPhone.

4. Re-setup Face ID on Your iPhone

Face ID may experience difficulties recognizing your face due to software glitches or changes in your appearance. In most cases, you can quickly resolve such issues by resetting Face ID on your iPhone.

Locate and open the Settings app on your iPhone. Navigate to Face ID & Passcode. Then, tap Reset Face ID.



Once you reset Face ID, tap Set Up Face ID and hit Get Started.



Follow the on-screen instructions to set up Face ID on your iPhone.

Since the issue seems to stem from a bug in iOS 18.2.1, it’s recommended that you update your iPhone to the next iOS version. Apple will probably roll out bug fixes to patch the issue in a future software update.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and navigate to General.





Tap Software Update and wait for your iPhone to check for updates. If a new iOS update is available, tap on Update Now (or Install Now).





6. Check for the “Unknown Part” Notification

With Apple serializing iPhone’s hardware, the Face ID sensor and the front camera can stop functioning if a non-genuine part is used for repairs. If your iPhone detects a non-genuine part, it will show you an Unknown Part notification.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General.



Navigate to About and tap Parts and Service History.



Then, check if there’s an Unknown Part notification. If you see an alert, tap on it to view additional details.

If you’ve received this alert, you should contact Apple Support and schedule a visit to a nearby Apple Store. They’ll inspect your iPhone for non-genuine components and suggest the best course of action.

7. Remove the Screen Protector and Case

Face ID uses an infrared dot projector to gauge distance and recognize the three-dimensional features that are unique to your face. However, sometimes fancy cases or improperly applied screen protectors may interfere with the dot projector, causing Face ID to malfunction. You can try using Face ID on your iPhone after removing the screen protector and the case to see if that helps you resolve the problem.

8. Erase All Content and Settings on Your iPhone

When most solutions fail, resetting your iPhone to factory settings can be an effective last resort. This will erase everything on your iPhone and restore it to the same state as when you first took it out of the box.