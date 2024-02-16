How to Fix Ghost Touch Issue on the Apple Watch

Is your Apple Watch randomly responding to inputs, tapping buttons, or moving elements on the screen without you even touching it? This problem is commonly known as Ghost Touch, Phantom Touch, or False Touch. Since many Apple Watch users are encountering this issue, we’ve put together this guide with the best solutions to help you fix ghost touch issues on your Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Users Facing Ghost Touch Issues

As of writing this article many Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users have reported encountering Ghost Touch issues. In an internal memo shared with the Apple Authorized Service Providers, Apple has acknowledged that some Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users are facing touch-related issues.

Apple has informed the technicians at the Apple Authorized Service Providers not to replace the Apple Watch. But, rather ask the customer to wait for a watchOS update to fix the issue. Moreover, Apple has also instructed the technicians to ask the user to force restart their Apple Watch whenever they encounter the ghost touch issue.

How to fix Ghost Touch Issues on the Apple Watch

1. Force Restart Apple Watch to fix Ghost Touch Issues

Whenever you encounter “Ghost Touch,” “Phantom Touch” or “False Touch” issues on the Apple Watch, the screen exhibits erratic behavior and certain areas might become unresponsive to touch too. In this scenario, you can’t restart the device as it requires interacting with the screen. Therefore, the next best solution is to force restart to fix ghost touch issues on the Apple Watch.

Time needed: 1 minute Steps to Force Restart Apple Watch Press and hold the Side button and the Digital Crown for at least 10 seconds until the screen turns black. And, only release both buttons when you see the Apple logo appear on the screen.

2. Remove the Cover and screen protector

To protect the Apple Watch from accidental drops or scratches, many of us use cases and screen protectors. However, the screen protector might be the cause of these ghost touches. Moreover, several Apple Watch cases have protective bezels that overlap on the screen. While they do a good job of protecting the device, they might be the reason for ghost touches on your Apple Watch. This is why we suggest removing the cover and screen protector from the Apple Watch to fix ghost touch issues.

The ghost touch issue on the Apple Watch is most likely being caused due to a software bug. Hence, updating watchOS to the latest version is the best solution to fix ghost touch issues on the Apple Watch.

Update watchOS using the Watch app on the paired iPhone.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Head to the My Watch tab and tap the General option. Here, select the Software option.

On the next screen, tap the Download Update button and enter the iPhone’s or Apple Watch’s passcode.

Once a progress wheel appears on your Apple Watch, it means that the update has begun and will take a while to complete.

Update watchOS directly on the Apple Watch.

Press the Digital Crown to go to the Home Screen. Head to the Settings app and tap the General option. Tap the Software Update option. Here, tap the Install button to update watchOS.

4. Unpair and Reset Apple Watch

Unpairing and resetting the Apple Watch is another solution that might help fix the ghost touch issues. Also, if the Apple Watch’s screen is unresponsive, you can still unpair and reset it using the Watch App on the paired iPhone. Please ensure that you have your Apple ID and Password handy before you follow the steps mentioned below.

Steps to Unpair and Reset Apple Watch using iPhone.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone and head to the My Watch tab. Here, tap the All Watches option at the top of the screen. Tap the “i” button located next to the paired watch you want to unpair. Now, tap the Unpair Apple Watch button and then select the Unpair My Apple Watch button to confirm your selection.

If asked, enter your Apple ID password and then tap the Unpair button at the top right corner. The unpairing process will take a while to complete. Lastly, bring your iPhone and Apple Watch close to each other and then follow the on-screen instructions to pair the Apple Watch with your iPhone.

In case you do not have the paired iPhone with you, you can still reset the Apple Watch. The only condition is that the screen should respond to touches.

Press the Digital Crown to go to the Home Screen. Head to the Settings app and navigate to the General option. Tap Reset and then select the Erase All Content and Settings option. If asked, enter your Apple ID password. Finally, tap the Erase All button to confirm your selection.

In most cases the ghost touch issue is due to a software bug and the steps mentioned above should help you fix the issue. However, there are instances where hardware failure might lead to ghost touch issues on the Apple Watch. Hence, we recommend contacting Apple Support or heading to the nearest official Apple Store to get your device inspected at the Genius Bar.

We hope this guide helps you fix ghost touch issues on your Apple Watch. If you have any doubts or are aware of other methods that help fix the issue, please let us know in the comments below.