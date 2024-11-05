How To Fix Siri Not Lighting up When You Ask “Hey Siri”

iOS 18 made headlines with the revamped Siri. It uses Apple Intelligence to understand natural requests more precisely and streamline interactions. You’ll almost feel like you’re chatting with a real person. And let’s talk aesthetics—the new animation is here, lighting up your screen edge like a futuristic display whenever you say, “Hey Siri.”

That said, AI isn’t entirely glitch-free. iOS bugs, software hiccups, or even hardware quirks can sometimes cause delays or unresponsive animations. With so many potential causes, it’s hard to tell where to start troubleshooting. Follow these steps to address problems effectively while keeping your warranty intact and your device in tip-top shape.

Why Is Siri Not Lighting up When You Ask “Hey Siri”

The new Siri is only available for iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, and later models that already have Apple Intelligence. You can’t get access to it if you own a later model. However, even if you have a supported device, iOS update bugs, software glitches, and (potentially) hardware defects could still interfere with Apple’s revamped virtual assistant.

How Do I Make Siri Light Up?

1. Sign up for Apple Intelligence

Time needed: 2 minutes You need Apple Intelligence to use the new Siri. As of writing, it isn’t enabled automatically on compatible devices—you’ll have to join the waitlist first. Hopefully, Apple will streamline the process soon. But for now, here’s what you can do: Go to Settings and scroll down to Apple Intelligence & Siri—it’s a new section. Tap Join the Apple Intelligence Waitlist. Once you have access, go back to Apple Intelligence & Siri and toggle on Apple Intelligence.

NOTE Waiting times will heavily vary on demand. When iOS 18.1 came out, people were waiting days to gain access. Nowadays, Apple says it only takes hours to qualify.

Apple Intelligence is only available on iOS 18.1 and succeeding point releases. If you’re running an older version, even if it’s iOS 18, you won’t have access to Siri’s new functions yet. Download and install the latest option in your region. You could also play around with beta updates since early releases tend to have more bugs.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Download and Install if an update is available.

You can also open Beta Updates to select iOS 18 Public Beta and iOS 18 Developer Beta.

3. Allow Siri When Locked

Turn on Allow Siri When Locked while troubleshooting. Otherwise, Siri’s lighting animation won’t show up when your device is locked.

Go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri. Toggle on Allow Siri When Locked.



4. Set up Hey Siri Command

Check if Talk to Siri is enabled. Unless you select “Siri” or “Hey Siri,” the lighting animation will only appear if you press the action button or double-tap the bottom of the screen.

Go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri. Open Talk to Siri.

Select “Siri” or “Hey Siri” and return to the Apple Intelligence & Siri page.

5. Check Your Siri Language

Select a supported language so that Siri can interpret and respond to your prompts.

Open Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri. Scroll down to Language.

Select your preferred language.

6. Factory Reset Your iPhone

If all else fails, try a factory reset. It’s a drastic yet effective way to revert whatever feature, misconfiguration, or bug is interfering with Siri. Just remember to update your iCloud backup beforehand.

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Select Erase All Content and Settings.

Tap Continue to confirm the process and grant the necessary permissions. Wait for your device to restart and back up your data from iCloud.

If the new Siri is still not working, contact Apple Support. Apple is likely ironing out bugs as it releases iOS 18 updates. Also, hardware issues aren’t common but are a possibility. Repairs and replacements are covered if you’re still within the one-year warranty. You’ll only get extended coverage if you already renewed your AppleCare+ plan.