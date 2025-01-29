How To Install TikTok APK Original Older Version on iPhone

No, this isn’t a glitch, TikTok is still unavailable on the U.S. App Store. The executive order that President-elect Trump signed allows it to operate temporarily for the ongoing negotiations. However, you still can’t download it from major app marketplaces. This setup left users scrambling for ways to reinstall the app—some are even joking about moving to Mexico.

The good news is that you don’t actually have to leave the U.S. If you have experience sideloading, you can try installing the original older version of TikTok on your iPhone. The process is a bit tricky compared to Android devices, so make sure you follow the steps carefully.

To Install TikTok APK Original Older Version on iPhone (No Jailbreak)

Unlike with a legacy iPhone, you can install TikTok APK files on newer models without jailbreaking them. I think this is a safer, more effective workaround. While sideloading alone won’t void your warranty, jailbreaking automatically does.

Step 1: Install AltStore on Your iPhone

Although you won’t need to jailbreak anything, you’ll need a working AltStore or AltServer on your Mac and iPhone.

macOS

Download the AltServer application for macOS. Connect your iPhone to your Mac using a USB cable. Open Finder and ensure your iPhone is recognized.

Launch AltServer and install AltStore on your iPhone by selecting your device from the menu.



Windows

If you don’t have a Mac, you can use any Windows device that has iTunes or iCloud.

Download iTunes and iCloud on your PC. Install the AltServer application for Windows. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable. Open iTunes and ensure your iPhone is recognized. Launch AltServer and install AltStore onto your iPhone by selecting your device from the menu.

Step 2: Download the TikTok IPA File

It’s crucial to download your TikTok IPA file from a safe, trustworthy website. It’s not uncommon for shady sites to spread malware-infected documents through sideloading sites. I suggest the following:

Decrypt IPA Store: Offers decrypted versions of TikTok.

Offers decrypted versions of TikTok. iOS Ninja: Provides the TikTok Unicorn IPA, a modified version with additional features.

Step 3: Sideload the TikTok IPA Using AltStore

Once you have both AltStore installed on your iPhone and the TikTok IPA file on your computer:

Open AltStore on your iPhone.

Tap the plus icon (+) in the top-left corner to add a new app. Navigate to the location where you saved the TikTok IPA file and select it. AltStore will begin installing the TikTok app onto your iPhone.

Step 4: Trust the Developer Profile

By default, your iPhone will block IPA files. You’ll need to manually grant permission since Apple won’t verify or vouch for apps installed outside the App Store. Again, this underscores the need for safe, trusted profiles.

After the installation is complete, go to Settings > General > Device Management on your iPhone. Find the developer profile associated with the TikTok app and tap Trust to authorize changes.



To Install TikTok APK Original Older Version on iPhone (Jailbreak)

If there’s a choice between a jailbroken and non-jailbroken method to do something, I’ll always recommend the latter. However, TikTok APK files may not run smoothly on older iPhones. In these cases, jailbreaking could be a viable workaround, especially on secondary devices.

Step 1: Jailbreak Your iPhone

There are several ways to jailbreak an iPhone. You can opt for plug-and-play tools from alternative app marketplaces, or you can do things the old-fashioned way by installing Cydia yourself. Either option is fine as long as you finish the jailhttps://www.macobserver.com/tips/how-to/how-to-download-and-use-tweakbox-on-ios-beginners-guide/break process safely.

Step 2: Install a Package Manager (Cydia, Sileo, or Zebra)

Once jailbroken, you’ll need a package manager like Cydia, Sileo, or Zebra to install apps outside of the App Store. If your jailbreak didn’t install Cydia by default, you can manually install it through Terminal or a sideloading tool like TrollStore.

Step 3: Download and Install TikTok Using Filza File Manager or AppSync Unified

After downloading the TikTok IPA file from a secure site, install it using Filza File Manager or AppSync Unified. They can launch unsigned apps on your jailbroken device.

Filza File Manager

Install Filza File Manager from Cydia or Sileo.

Open Filza and navigate to the downloaded TikTok IPA file. Tap the file and select Install. Wait for the installation to complete, then launch TikTok.

AppSync Unified

Install AppSync Unified from Cydia (add the repo: https://cydia.akemi.ai/ ). Download the TikTok IPA file and move it to your /var/mobile/Documents folder.

Open AppSync Unified and select Install IPA. Choose the TikTok IPA file and install it.

As always, proceed with caution when sideloading apps. TikTok getting banned is definitely a bummer, and believe me when I say that I’m also looking for ways to work around it. But learn to weigh the risks with the benefits. Any method that promises too much for so little work is probably a scam.