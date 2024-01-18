Fix: iPhone Not Connecting to Network After 17.2.1 Update

The iOS 17.2.1 update is causing problems for certain users, with some of these problems involving the iPhone not working or connecting to a network provider. Moreover, the update has become a critical issue for certain iPhone users. Fortunately, solutions are available. Let’s explore.

There are users reporting a critical error where they find their iPhone not connecting to network after 17.2.1 update. While this has been an easy fix for some users, others are reporting the update is causing them severe problems. Users are reporting that they are not receiving cellular connection after the update, and in certain cases, their iPhone started to overheat and experience battery drain.

Follow and consider the below steps to solve your iOS 17.2.1 issue. You may also want to know what to do if you are experiencing errors while installing iOS 17.

1. Switch to the iOS Beta

Reports online suggest that one of the best solutions to this issue is to switch from iOS 17.2.1 to the iOS 17.3 beta. You may also experience bugs and issues while using an iOS Beta.

Visit the official Apple Beta Program webpage and click Sign up.

Sign up for the Apple Beta Program using your Apple ID and password. The site will guide you through the process. From your iPhone, navigate to Settings > General.

Select Software Update.

Click Beta Updates.

Choose iOS 17 Public Beta. Your iPhone will then begin installing the beta. Follow the instruction on screen.



2. Delete Your VPN Profile

There are reports that deleting your VPN and then restarting your iPhone can solve your situation. If you use your iPhone for work, you should double-check your VPN settings even if you don’t personally use one, as certain professional apps, such as Microsoft InTune, may utilize one.

Time needed: 2 minutes To delete your VPN, follow these steps: From your iPhone, go to Settings. Tap General. Scroll down and select VPN & Device Management. Click VPN. Select Your VPN. Tap Delete VPN and confirm. If your VPN has an app, you want to try uninstalling it as well. Find the app on your Home screen, long press it and select Delete App. You will need to confirm you decision.

3. Reset Network Settings

NOTE Resetting your network settings will delete all of your network information. This includes Wi-Fi passwords and information about your VPNs.

If you don’t have a VPN or the above solution didn’t work for you. You may want to try resetting your network settings.

Open Settings and tap General.

Scroll down and select Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset Network Settings. Enter your passcode.

Confirm your decision.

4. Restore iPhone from Backup

If you have a backup of a previous version of iOS, you can restore your iPhone to that backup. Remember that you cannot create a new iCloud backup at this point, as you will still be on iOS 17.2.1. If you do need to restore your iPhone from a backup, check out our full guide here.

5. Talk to Apple Support and/or Your Service Provider

Unfortunately, one of the most effective solutions to this problem is speaking to your service provider and replacing your eSIM or SIM card. Consider speaking with Apple Support to see what they can do for you.

While few of these solutions are ideal, it’s important to realize that if you are experiencing these issues, the right solution may vary depending on your situation. Fortunately, Apple is expected to soon rollout iOS 17.3 and hopefully resolve this pertinent issue.