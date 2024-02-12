Apple CarPlay Not Working? Solutions and Answers

If Apple CarPlay is not working for you after a recent update, then know that a solution isn’t too far on the horizon. I took a recent trip and used my iPhone 15 to connect to my rental car’s CarPlay. Unfortunately, I had recently installed an update on my iPhone and CarPlay stopped working. However, looking at some CarPlay settings and my infotainment screen provided me with diagnostics and solutions. Hopefully, these solutions can work for you as well. Let’s take a look.

Why Is My Apple CarPlay Suddenly Not Working?

If your Apple CarPlay is suddenly not working, remember your iPhone needs a Wi-Fi connection, Bluetooth connection and Siri operating properly for your device to connect to CarPlay. Another big reason that CarPlay may not be working is that you may need to reset your vehicle’s infotainment system or check it for a firmware update. Check with your vehicle manufacturer concerning these issues. It may also help to reset your iPhone and check for an update to iOS.

Before moving on to more advanced solutions, consider these easier solutions to see if they solve CarPlay not working after update issues.

Make sure your iPhone is updated to the latest version of iOS . Check on your iPhone via Settings > General > Software Update .

. Check on your iPhone via . Make sure you have a connection to CarPlay, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on your iPhone . Check your device via Settings > Wi-Fi and Settings > Bluetooth . Check for CarPlay on your iPhone via Settings > General > CarPlay .

. Check your device via and . Check for CarPlay on your iPhone via . If you are using a wired CarPlay connection: try using a different USB cable or a different USB port if possible.

try using a different USB cable or a different USB port if possible. You may need to reset your devices, including your car’s infotainment system . You can reset your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Shut Down . Drag the slide to power off your iPhone, wait ten seconds and turn your device back on via the power button. You will need to check your infotainment system information regarding how to reset it.

. You can reset your iPhone by going to . Drag the slide to power off your iPhone, wait ten seconds and turn your device back on via the power button. You will need to check your infotainment system information regarding how to reset it. Ensure that Screen Time isn’t restricting CarPlay. If you use Screen Time settings, it may prevent CarPlay from working properly. Navigate to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions. If Content & Privacy is on, select Allowed Apps and check that CarPlay is enabled.

1. Enable Siri

For CarPlay to work correctly, you need to ensure that Siri is working properly. Follow these steps to ensure Siri is working:

From your iPhone, go to Settings. Tap Siri & Search.

Make sure that Listen for says “Siri” or “Hey Siri”, or just “Hey Siri”.

Make sure that Press Side Button for Siri and Allow Siri When Locked are enabled.



2. Reset CarPlay on Your iPhone

Time needed: 5 minutes If none of the above solutions worked for you, then having your iPhone forget your car and then setting up CarPlay again may be the solution for you. From your iPhone, go to Settings. Select General. Tap CarPlay. Select your car or vehicle. Tap Forget This Car. To Set Up CarPlay again, connect your iPhone to your vehicle. For wireless connections, press and hold the voice command button on your steering wheel. Ensure your vehicle’s stereo is in wireless or Bluetooth mode. From your iPhone, go to Settings > General > CarPlay and select your car. You may need to check with your vehicle manufacturer. For USB, connect your iPhone to your car with your USB cable.

3. Reset iPhone Settings

NOTE This will reset all of the settings on your iPhone. Save this solution for last.

One of the last things you can try is resetting all of the settings on your iPhone, giving you a fresh start. However, note that this will revert your iPhone settings back to their factory defaults. Resetting all your settings is easy, and you can check our guide for photos and more information.

However, all you need to do is go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset All Settings and then confirm your decision. It may be a good idea to restart your iPhone after doing this as well. Again, save this for last, as it’s the nuclear option.

To turn on Apple CarPlay after a new update, check that your vehicle is connected to your iPhone by going to Settings > General > CarPlay and check that your vehicle is listed under My Vehicle. If not, you will need to reconnect your iPhone. If doing it wirelessly, ensure that your iPhone has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled and that your vehicle has Bluetooth or wireless enabled. Then press and hold the voice command button on your vehicle’s steering wheel. If connecting through a cable, connect your cable to both your iPhone and your car.

Conclusion

One of the largest reasons issues with CarPlay can be so frustrating is that infotainment systems are rarely universal. Each vehicle manufacturer likely has its own infotainment system, which can cause problems. If you continue to have Apple CarPlay issues, you may want to consult your vehicle manufacturer or speak with Apple Support. However, hopefully, one of these solutions will get you going again. . However, hopefully, one of these solutions will get you going again.