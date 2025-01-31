How to Fix Touch Screen Not Working on iPhone After iOS 18/18.3 Update

As advanced as it is, even Apple’s best can run into occasional hardware or software glitches, like a touchscreen that stops working. Sometimes, a simple restart is all it takes to get your screen responsive again. Other times, you’ll need to try more advanced troubleshooting methods. Luckily, you don’t have to figure it out alone. So before you consider tossing your iPhone out the window, take a deep breath and follow this step-by-step guide.

1. Force Restart iPhone

The first thing you should try is obvious: restart your iPhone. Just like a Mac or Windows PC, your iPhone can run into issues that a simple reboot can fix. Since your touch screen is not working, you will need to do a force restart.

Quickly press and release the Volume Up button.

Quickly press and release the Volume Down button.

Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen, then release.



2. Enable Touch Accommodations

By enabling this setting, you can change how your iPhone responds to touch, preventing accidental taps and making the screen more responsive to intentional gestures.

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Accessibility.

Tap Touch > Touch Accommodations.

Tap the Touch Accommodations toggle to turn it on.



3. Check Your Screen Protector and Clean Your Screen

Sometimes, a dirty or wet screen can make your touchscreen less responsive. Use a soft, lint-free cloth to wipe away dust, dirt, and smudges. Check if your screen protector or case is causing the issue by removing them and testing if the touchscreen works better. A poorly applied or damaged protector can interfere with touch sensitivity. If you need a replacement, I highly recommend the Mujjo Glass Screen Protector for iPhone.

4. Disconnect Wired Accessories

On rare occasions, an accessory plugged into your iPhone’s Lightning or USB-C port can interfere with the touchscreen. If you have anything plugged in, whether it’s a power bank or charger, unplug it. If this solves your problem, the accessory or cable might not be compatible with your iPhone.

5. Let Your iPhone Cool Down

Try regulating the temperature of your device by avoiding exposure to extreme heat or cold. Start by turning off your device and placing it in a cool, dry area for at least an hour. This will help regulate the temperature. Once the device has acclimated, turn it back on and check if the touch screen starts responding.

6. Dry Your Phone

If your smartphone gets wet, dry it off immediately. Touchscreens can stop working, become unresponsive, or act erratically when exposed to moisture.



First, remove the case and gently shake out as much water as possible from the ports. Use a soft cloth to wipe the device dry, and take out the SIM card to help airflow. Leave the iPhone in a warm, dry place, like on top of a TV or a sunny windowsill, to dry for 24-48 hours.



Avoid turning it on, using a hair dryer, or putting it on a radiator. If necessary, you can try silica gel or rice to absorb moisture, but be aware that these methods carry some risks.

7. Uninstall Problematic Apps

If you notice your iPhone screen isn’t responding to touch in a specific app, that app might be malfunctioning. The best thing to do is uninstall it right away. There are plenty of problematic apps out there, and if you have one, getting rid of it will be your best option.

Touch and hold the app icon you want to uninstall on the Home Screen. From the Quick Actions menu, select Remove App.

Tap Delete App to confirm.

8. Reset Your iPhone

Go to Settings > General. Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings. Tap Continue and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

If the issue continues after you’ve tried the troubleshooting steps above, you should reach out to Apple Support or head to an Apple Store for further help. They can diagnose the problem and suggest repair options if needed.







