Mujjo Glass Screen Protector for iPhone Review: Great Protection

Today, I’m taking a look at the glass screen protector for iPhone from Mujjo. While some folks may argue that a screen protector is unnecessary for a modern device, I disagree to some extent. For those looking for total protection, I think having one is still necessary. This is especially true if you plan on keeping your device as pristine as possible. Fortunately, the one I’m looking at today from Mujjo does a really good job, so let’s take a closer look.

First Impressions: Looking at Mujjo

Personally, I’ve taken a look at some Mujjo products in the past, such as the company’s insulated touchscreen gloves, so I already knew ahead of time that I was in for a quality product. If you’re unfamiliar with the company, Mujjo specializes in creating luxury leather tech accessories that focus on sustainability.

However, I am looking at Mujjo’s glass screen protector for the iPhone 15 Pro, which thankfully is not made of leather. Though keep in mind Mujjo offers screen protectors for the iPhone 13 and 14 series as well. While some folks may argue whether or not you actually need to use a screen protector, I have enough tiny scratches and dents on my screen to tell you that yes, you should definitely consider having one.

Before even opening the packaging, I couldn’t help but notice how well-designed the whole experience was. Of course, if you’re an Apple fan, you’ve likely come to expect a great presentation in terms of packaging, and Mujjo does great work putting its own spin on this concept. While the packaging is great, how does the protector perform?

Installation: Taking Aim at a Streamlined Process

If you have ever installed a screen protector on a device, you might already be aware of what a process it can become. While many screen protectors will require the steadiness of a surgeon, I was really pleased with how easy it was to apply Mujjo’s glass screen protector to my iPhone.

It’s so easy, there’s only five simple steps:

First, clean the iPhone screen with the alcohol wipe, and then use the dust sticker to remove any small particles from the screen.

Next, find a flat surface for your iPhone. A table with some space works best. With your device on a flat surface, remove the paper insert from the applicator. Now, apply the applicator to the iPhone screen with the proper side facing up.

Lastly, pull the plastic film up, which will stick the screen protector to your device.



What I like most about the process is that the instructions are clear and the tools provided actually help well with getting the job done. In the past, I’ve always had issues getting the screen protector just right on my device, but Mujjo’s applicator tray makes the process incredibly straightforward.

What I Like About the Screen Protector

Given that Mujjo uses an ultra-thin .33 mm reinforced glass screen, I was impressed with the clarity of the screen protector right off the rip. While some third-party protectors may create a pixelated look on your screen, all the little details on my iPhone could still be seen.

Even better, the electroplated coating actually kept my screen free from fingerprint smudges, something that has been quite common for me with other screen protectors. Overall, I found the offerings from Mujjo to be impressive.

One final thing I like is the fact that you get two screen protectors with your order. What’s better than a buy one get one free offer? Very little, that’s what. This means you get another fresh chance if you accidentally mess up, or you can earn some brownie points by giving the extra to a friend or a family member. Of course, while I like the protector, there are some drawbacks I want to look at.

What Could Use Some Work

While overall impressions of this product are positive, not everything is absolutely perfect. However, I would say that it’s pretty close. The company’s website does advertise the protector itself as being ultra-thin, but it overall still feels about the same size as any other screen protector. Is this necessarily a bad thing? For some, maybe.

Although I argue that a screen protector is necessary for an iPhone, I’m still picky about what I use. Personally, I really only think protection is necessary for little scratches. In this sense, I would say the thickness is a bit overkill, as I really only need a super thin layer for protection. With this in mind, I think the average consumer will find this point debatable. In the end, the screen protector is great for the average user, but those who are super picky may long for something even thinner.

The Final Word

For those who like a little added protection for their device, I think Mujjo’s offerings are rather good. For around fifteen to twenty bucks (depending on the size you get), you get two screen protectors that are easy to apply and do a fantastic job of protecting your device.

Even better, the Mujjo also offers a two-year guarantee against manufacturing defaults, and they can also handle shipping and returns around the entire globe. That means international friends get to enjoy these products as well, which is always a good thing.

Those on the hunt for a quality screen protector should check out the offerings from Mujjo. While some may not be happy with the thickness of the glass, there isn’t a whole lot I can say that’s bad about the product. Of course, how you feel about the product ultimately depends on what you like in a screen protector, so consider my review alongside others before making a purchase.

You may also want to know the best iPhone 15 Pro cases for ultimate protection.