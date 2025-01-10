How to Reset Apple Watch without Paired iPhone and Password

Those who need to reset an Apple Watch despite being without the paired iPhone or password should know they have an option available to them. Things happen: I know I’ve certainly found myself in a situation where I lost my iPhone and I need to reset my Apple Watch. Fortunately, Apple makes it pretty easy to erase the wearable without the need for a secondary device, or even a password. Here’s how.

How To Reset Apple Watch without an iPhone or Password

If you need to reset an Apple Watch and you do not have the iPhone it is paired to and/or you don’t have the password, there is one option available to you. Follow the steps below to erase (reset) an Apple Watch directly from the device.

Time needed: 5 minutes To reset an Apple Watch, follow these steps: Ensure that your Apple Watch is on its charger. Make sure that it is charging. Do not take it off the charger until you complete all of the steps. Press and hold the Side Button until the power button displays in the top-right corner of your screen. Press and hold the Digital Crown until Erase all content and settings appears. Select Reset and then confirm your decision by tapping Reset again.

From here, the Watch will begin erasing all content and settings, allowing you to either re-pair the device to your iPhone or you can restore from a back up. Remember that to pair a Watch to an iPhone, you simply need to put the Watch on your wrist and place it next to the iPhone.

Note that if the Watch is locked due to Activation Lock, which locks the device for you should it be lost or stolen, your best option is to speak with Apple Support.