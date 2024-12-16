Get Free Roblox Delta Executor on iOS—No Jailbreak, ESign, or Key Required (2024)

Have you ever wondered how Robloxians pull off those epic game mods? I sure have. Those weird TikTok videos where Shrek and Spider-Man avatars dance to Skibidi tracks got me curious. Turns out, they’re not as hard to recreate as you’d think. You don’t even need a PC. All it takes is a reliable Roblox Delta Executor on your iOS device.

A quick Google search will give you dozens of options, but few are actually legitimate. Most are either overloaded with ads or flat-out scams. So don’t waste your time downloading shady plugins or unverified apps. I’ve done the legwork and found ones that work, no jailbreak or keys are required.

How To Use Roblox Delta Executor on iOS

1. NoxGPT

Time needed: 2 minutes If you’re looking for a hassle-free method, NoxGPT is your best bet. It uses AI to pull a working, up-to-date version of Delta Executor—you won’t have to deal with broken links or outdated files. The process is super-quick. You’ll finish setting up everything in a couple of minutes without the need for keys, ESign, or jailbreaking. Follow these steps: Go to NoxGPT, type Delta, and press Enter. Tap the Press Here button to open the Delta Executor download page. Select Start > Inject and wait for the files to finish downloading. Open Roblox and start testing custom scripts.

2. PluginEasy (Ad-Supported)

Is NoxGPT down? As with any new AI model, the occasional bugs are expected. You can use PluginEasy in these cases. Like NoxGPT, you won’t need to use ESign, keys, or jailbreaking. However, you’ll have to sit through two ad-supported plugins. Personally, it’s a small trade-off for getting a working Delta Executor, and once you set it up, you’ll have permanent access.

Go to PluginEasy. Look up Delta in the search bar and select Delta Executor for iOS and Android. Tap Start Installation and then wait for the files to finish downloading.

A page will appear saying, “Your plugin requires two [2] additional plugin files to install.” Just download any of the free plugins that appear.

Go back to the download page to install Delta Executor. A pop-up will ask you whether you want to install the configuration profile, select Allow. Go to Settings and tap More for Your iPhone.

Under Profile Downloaded, select View Profile. Open Delta, tap Install, enter your passcode, and then select Install again to confirm. Start testing on Roblox.

NOTE You might need to use the extra plugins for a few minutes to proceed with the Delta Executor download. Let’s say you download the free game. You’ll likely have to hit a certain level, so don’t hastily exit the page before that.

3. Executor IPA File (ESign Needed)

For your final option, you could try running the Executor IPA file manually. I’d save this for last since it requires ESign. You still won’t need key logins or jailbreaking, but note that running an IPA tool adds another layer to the process. That said, it’s still a safe, reliable, and relatively convenient method.

Download the IPA file on your iPhone through this MediaFire link. Launch ESign and tap the horizontal ellipsis icon (…) > Import. Select your downloaded IPA file. A pop-up will appear saying, “Import App Library,” tap Import.

Open the Delta IPA file you imported and select Signature > Signature to install.

Proceed to test on the Roblox app.

Follow these steps if you don’t have ESign on your iPhone yet:

Open the ESign download page and select Install DNS profile. A pop-up asking if you want to install a new configuration will appear, tap Allow. Go to Settings > Profile Downloaded. Open the Downloaded Profile and tap Install. A new app called Esign Khoindvn will appear on your Home Screen, launch it. Scroll down to ESign Bypass Revoke and download the first link you see. Turn on Airplane Mode. Go back to Settings > VPN & Device Management > Enterprise Apps. Open the ESign configuration that you just downloaded. Tap Trust [ESign Name] > Allow & Restart. Open the same ESign app and download the App Certificate.

You can start using ESign to open IPA files now.

If none of the above steps work, try updating your iPhone or clearing your Safari cache. You could also call Apple Support. However, note that they can only provide troubleshooting steps for iOS-related issues—they also won’t accommodate sideloading glitches.