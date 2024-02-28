How To Download and Install iOS 17.4 on Your iPhone

Jose Luansing Jr.

2 minute read
| How-To
ios 17 features

Having witnessed the evolution of Apple’s iOS over the years, I’m excited about iOS 17.4 and its game-changing features. iOS 17 launched on September 18, 2023—it elevated our iPhone experience to new heights.

That said, Apple has already released several minor releases, and the current version is iOS 17.4. To help you decide if it’s worth downloading, I’ll list the compatible devices, new features, and bug fixes. I’ll also show you how to install Public Beta versions like iOS 17.4.

Which Devices Support iOS 17.4?

iOS 17 supports a wide range of devices, from the iPhone 15 series to older models as far back as the iPhone SE (2nd generation). Here’s the entire list of compatible devices:

iPhone 15
iPhone 12
iPhone 15 PlusiPhone 12 mini
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iPhone 11
iPhone 14 PlusiPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 14 ProiPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 14 Pro MaxiPhone XS
iPhone 13iPhone XS Max
iPhone 13 miniiPhone XR
iPhone 13 ProiPhone SE (2nd generation)
iPhone 13 Pro Max

How Do I Get the iOS 17.4?

Before downloading and installing any iOS update, protecting your data should be a top priority.

You have several backup methods:

Installing iOS 17.4 on your iPhone is just as easy as with the previous versions. Here’s a step-by-step process:

  1. Go to Settings > General and then scroll down to Software Update.

    iOS Software Update Section on iPhone System Settings

  2. Tap Install Now or Download and Install under the iOS 17 update.

    Download and Install iOS 17.4 on your iPhone Device

  3. Enter your passcode if prompted, and then review and accept the terms to proceed.

  4. Your iPhone will download and start the installation—expect it to reboot afterward.

How Do I Get Public Beta on iOS 17?

You might have Beta Updates turned off on your iPhone if you don’t see the iOS 17.4 update yet. It’s still a beta version in some regions. You’ll only see major and minor updates with Stable versions unless you sign up for Apple’s pre-release iOS versions. Here’s how to turn on Beta Updates:

  1. Go to Settings > General and then scroll down to Software Update.
    Turn on Beta Updates on iPhone System Settings
  2. Open Beta Updates, then select iOS 17 Public Beta or iOS 17 Developer Beta.
    Turning on Public Beta and Developer Beta iOS 17.4

What Are the New iOS 17.4 Features?

iOS 17.4 introduces the following changes:

  • App Sideloading: The Digital Markets Act (DMA) by the European Union (EU) requires Apple to allow users from the EU to sideload apps, use third-party app marketplaces, and change default browser engines. The company rolled out the changes in iOS 17. But the new iOS 17.4 fixes the lagging and glitching that comes with app sideloading.
  • Podcast Transcriptions: You can get English, Spanish, French, and German transcriptions for specific shows on Podcasts.
  • New Emojis: You’ll see new emojis on your iOS emoji keyboard, although they might not appear on third-party apps.
  • Wallpaper inconsistencies: If your wallpaper keeps changing on iOS 17, then you might see some improvements on iOS 17.4. Apple addresses the wallpaper inconsistencies with Photo Shuffle.
  • Battery life improvement: iPhone 15 users will see a new Battery Health section in Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging. It indicates if your battery needs servicing.

If you’re still on the fence about installing iOS 17.4, read more about the features that came with the latest major update: iOS 17. Compare the bug fixes and security updates since then.

