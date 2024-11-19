10 Best Recipe Apps You Need on iPhone to Create the Perfect Thanksgiving Feast

As an aspiring cook, you know kitchen skills often lead to organizational chaos, especially around Thanksgiving. Tools pile up, ingredients clutter your cabinets, and meal ideas? They’re scattered everywhere. I have over 1,000 recipes stashed in clippings, cookbooks, and printouts, yet finding the right one often feels impossible. That’s why having the best recipe apps on your iPhone can be a godsend. You might find one helpful, too!

With the App Store full of options, testing them all is overwhelming. Luckily, I’ve tested the top picks, so you can start cooking right away.

Best Recipe Apps for iPhone to Use This Thanksgiving

Image Source: App Store

If you’re looking for a more crowdsourced approach to cooking, the Tasty app by Buzzfeed might be your perfect match. Connected to the Tasty website and YouTube channel, this app taps into what it calls the “world’s largest food network.” With over four billion YouTube views, it’s got the audience to back up that claim.

The app transforms recipes into a smooth, user-friendly experience centered on community input. Each recipe has a user-generated rating and a tips section, so you’ll find suggestions for tweaks from other home cooks just like you. Plus, you can personalize your feed by filtering recipes to fit your tastes, like hiding meat-based dishes if you’re vegetarian.

Image Source: App Store

Yummly personalizes your cooking journey by understanding your nutrition needs, taste preferences, and skill level. It recommends recipes you’re sure to love, with features like an integrated timer and step-by-step video guides that make it feel like you have a personal culinary coach.

You’ll be guided through each step, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced cook. With powerful search filters, you can find recipes based on dietary needs, time, and ingredients, perfect for busy students or anyone balancing a hectic schedule. Plus, you can save recipes offline, making cooking convenient wherever you are.

Image Source: App Store

If you are vegetarian, Green Kitchen should be one of your go-to apps. It’s also a favorite for many non-vegetarians. You’ll find a wide variety of veggie recipes, including vegan and gluten-free options, with clear instructions and photos that guide you through each step. The app’s cooking-timer feature is a lifesaver, keeping you calm and focused without any last-minute panic.

Image Source: App Store

Pestle, an iOS-only app, shines with its minimalist, green-accented interface that makes navigating recipes easy. You can add recipes from any website and manually correct errors like missing ingredients. Using your device camera, you can also scan physical recipes, though handwritten text accuracy may vary.

Pestle’s cooking mode displays each step in large text, with highlighted ingredients and a tap-to-set timer feature. However, only numeral-based times work. If you’re hands-on, voice control lets you say “next” or “back” to move through steps. The free version limits you to 15 recipes, but Pro offers more features and device syncing.

Also check out our list of some other iOS apps apart from Pestle that we can’t live without.

Image Source: App Store

Recipe Keeper is the ultimate kitchen companion for you, whether you’re a food lover or a food blogger. With this app, you can find new recipes, save your favorites, create shopping lists, plan meals, and even import recipes directly from websites or blogs. It’s accessible on all your devices, so your recipes are always just a tap away wherever you go.

And for an even smoother cooking experience, you can pair it with Amazon Alexa for hands-free convenience right in your kitchen!

Image Source: App Store

BigOven, founded by Steve Murch in 2004, is one of the best iPhone recipe apps for those who love cooking at home. Based in Seattle, Washington, BigOven provides you with a huge database of recipes, along with helpful meal-planning tools and grocery list features.

With its user-friendly design and emphasis on community sharing, BigOven makes it easy for you to find cooking inspiration and connect with others who enjoy creating in the kitchen.

Image Source: App Store

AnyList is an ad-free app that lets you easily create and share multiple lists, import recipes, and plan meals with a built-in calendar (subscription required). Its clean, user-friendly design makes list-making a breeze, allowing you to add ingredients with a tap.

Lists are neatly categorized for hassle-free shopping. With a free account, you can import up to five recipes, while a subscription offers unlimited imports. Though you can’t browse others’ recipes, adding your own is simple, even with copy-paste. The app supports U.S. grocery delivery from stores like Walmart and Instacart, streamlining curbside pickup or delivery options through a few taps.

Image Source: App Store

If you’re looking to support or switch to a plant-based diet, the Forks Plant-Based Recipes app is made for you. Its clean design and high production value make it well worth the one-time download cost.

The app offers access to over 600 whole-food recipes, updated weekly, and includes an exportable grocery list for hassle-free shopping. Plus, the app allows you to view recipes in landscape mode, so you can see each step on the full screen without constantly swiping back and forth. It’s an all-in-one tool that makes plant-based cooking both easy and enjoyable.

Image Source: App Store

Mr. Cook is your ultimate recipe management and cooking app, crafted to satisfy home chefs and food lovers alike. With its user-friendly design, you can easily organize your favorite recipes, discover fresh meal ideas, and streamline your meal planning effortlessly.

What makes Mr. Cook stand out is its ability to create recipes tailored to specific cooking concepts or ingredients you already have on hand, making meal prep both simple and enjoyable. It’s your perfect kitchen companion, with tools like automatic recipe import from over 295 websites, a shopping list generator, and an ingredient calculator.

Image Source: App Store

Pick Up Limes is one of the best recipe apps on iPhone for plant-based recipes. It began as a website and YouTube channel but now shines as a mobile app, especially on iPhone, with beautiful photos and a sleek design.

If you’re vegan, this app could be all you need for recipes. Yes, it’s subscription-based, but it’s worth it. Instead of wading through endless non-vegan options, you’ll find abundant plant-based meals, each with clear, guided steps and a built-in timer for smooth cooking. With a nutritionist’s touch, Pick Up Limes offers nutritional info and a “nourish” approach to help you eat healthier.