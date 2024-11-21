7 Best Early Black Friday MacBook Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss

The best of early Black Friday MacBook deals are here. It may just be the right time to buy a Mac and never go back. So, whether you’re treating yourself or picking up a gift for a friend or someone special, here are some early Black Friday Mac deals you’ll want to check out.

Early Black Friday Mac Deals You’ll Not Want to Miss

We spent hours scrolling through Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more to bring you the best early Black Friday deals on MacBooks, Mac minis, and iMacs. We only recommend products that have been well-received by our reviewer friends, colleagues, and other customers based on solid reviews. We’ve also thrown in some of our personal favorites, mainly those that work great for us. So, anything you see here is something you can totally trust.

Mac mini M4

The latest Mac mini is a solid pick, getting plenty of love from our reviewer friends. It’s definitely one of the best-priced Mac minis, especially if you move between your home office and studio (or work).

The Mac mini M4 comes with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and the powerful Apple M4 chip. It’s surprisingly compact at just five by five inches, way smaller (read: compact) than the older models. Right now, you can grab it on Amazon for $549 (with a coupon), so be sure to snag it while the deal’s live.

If you’re okay with a slightly bigger mini that packs a two-generation-old chipset but can handle most tasks fine, you can save about $80. Read our Mac mini M4 vs. Mac mini M2 article to see which one’s a better fit for you.

Buy Mac mini (M4) 16GB/256GB on Amazon

Buy Mac mini (M2) 8GB/256GB on Amazon

iMac M4

The era of beloved all-in-one desktops isn’t over yet! Apple recently brought the iMacs back with the latest Apple M4 chipsets. For something released less than a month ago, it’s not really fair to expect huge discounts — think of those who pre-ordered it.

But Amazon does it again: The 2024 iMac with the M4 chip is down to $1,350 (just be sure to apply the coupon). It’s a fantastic desktop that’ll elevate your workspace with its 24-inch Retina Display. Under the hood, it comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to start. The box includes everything you need, so you won’t have to buy extras: you get a Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, a 143W power adapter with a 2m cord, and a USB-C charge cable.

Buy iMac M4 (2024) 16GB/256GB on Amazon

MacBook Pro M4

Do you know what’s better than running a MacBook Pro? Running the latest version. Even better when it’s available at a discount, so you don’t have to pay full price. The MacBook M4 is barely a month old, and it’s already $200 off on Amazon. It’s a powerhouse, packed with everything you’d want and more.

With the MacBook Pro M4, you get the latest Apple M4 chip, along with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. There are even more ports to keep you connected, and if you’re always in meetings or video chats, the 12MP Center Stage camera will definitely be a feature you’ll love.

Buy MacBook Pro M4 (2024) 16GB/512GB on Amazon

MacBook Pro M3

Any M-series MacBook is worth every penny — unless, of course, you’re getting a solid deal. If the M4 is a bit out of your budget but you’re still looking for that Pro experience, the MacBook Pro M3 is the one to go for. It’s just an older-generation MacBook Pro, but honestly, it’s totally worth it.

The MacBook Pro M3 features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Geekbench scores show that the M4 is about 25% faster in multi-core performance compared to the M3, but chances are, it won’t make much of a difference in your everyday tasks. It’s down to $1,199 currently at Best Buy.

Buy MacBook Pro M3 (2023) 8GB/512GB on Best Buy

MacBook Air M3

The M3-powered MacBook Air has impressed us in many ways. It’s the lightest laptop you can buy, especially if you’re always on the go and prefer to work from different places. I’d say it’s the perfect laptop for students and creative professionals who don’t mind spending a little more. Because for the price, you’re getting the latest MacBook Air with an M3 chip.

While Apple has refreshed the Pro line, the Air is still waiting for its M4 upgrade, making the MacBook Air M3 the latest in the Air lineup. It features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display and is incredibly lightweight, so it’s super easy to carry around. The M3 chip is paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which should be enough if you don’t plan to store everything locally. It’s currently down to $849 on Amazon, which brings a fair value.

Buy MacBook Air M3 (2024) 16GB/256GB on Amazon

MacBook Air M1

Though it was launched a while ago, the M1 MacBook Air is still a top choice for budget-conscious buyers, which I’m sure applies to most of us. It’s a solid device that holds its own against many Windows laptops currently on the market. Whether you’re a student, a writing/editing professional, or someone who occasionally dabbles in video editing, it’s a reliable option that justifies the price you’ll pay with this deal.

If you’re currently using an Intel-powered Mac, this could be the perfect time to make the switch to an M-series MacBook with the Air (2020). You’ll notice a substantial performance boost. Plus, you can always buy an external SSD for extra storage. If your budget allows, you could also go for additional RAM.

Buy MacBook Air M1 (2020) 8GB/256GB on Walmart

When you buy anything through our link, it helps us keep things running here, but you don’t pay a penny extra. We stay true to our original mission: to be your go-to platform for all things Apple. We also encourage you to compare prices on other platforms and check out offline stores. We’re all consumers too, and we want the best devices to land in your hands (or on your desk) at an even better price. Read for more.

Happy shopping! Make Mac-imum savings this festive season.