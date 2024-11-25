9 Best Luxurious Apple Watch Bands to Indulge in Elegance

Some may say that adding luxury bands to an Apple Watch is excessive. Well, you know, the default bands are good, but luxury ones are just better. And, to be honest, for the price of an Apple Watch Series 10, you can get two or three Armani watches. Buying accessories for devices that start at $400 doesn’t really count as superfluous, right?

Understanding the Types of Apple Watch Luxury Bands

In general, Apple Watch bands only vary in size. If you’re looking for luxury bands, you’ve likely heard of or even own Hermès-branded Apple Watches.

The good news is that the band connector is the same for them all—including the high-end Ultra models. Therefore, the bands listed in this article will fit any Apple Watch you may own, regardless of model.

Not All ‘Luxury Bands’ for Apple Watch Are Actual Luxury Bands

Another important point to consider is that you may find a lot of “luxury bands” that aren’t actual luxury bands. While researching this article, I found numerous handmade “luxury bands.”

These are crafted using pieces of bags or similar items from brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior, or Gucci. While the original products may be genuine, these are not official Apple Watch bands from these brands.

If you encounter issues like poor build quality or damage to your watch, you’re on your own. Neither Apple nor these companies will offer you any support for this kind of product. The bands below were all checked and confirmed to be genuine products, complete with a manufacturer’s warranty and after-sales support.

Best Apple Watch Luxury Bands for Daily Usage

These are bands fit for general occasions, such as wearing them at home, at work, or while hanging out. They offer a good balance between being durable and looking casual.

Made from chained stainless steel, this luxury mesh band is a great general-purpose companion for your Apple Watch. Available for $742 at Nordstrom, this band comes in silver, gold, and rose-gold. The band features Coach’s signature C logo inside a silver (gold/rose-gold band) or golden (silver band) heart.

This jubilee strap, made from stainless steel, is available in gold or black. It’s a perfect fit for similarly-colored Apple Watches, creating a stock-like design.

The Michael Kors logo is laser-engraved on the deployment clasp, adding a subtle, elegant touch. You can get it for $150 at Bloomingdale’s.

Featuring the iconic strips from Hugo Boss, this band is made of woven nylon. It’s great for daily usage, matching well with any outfit.

This band is available exclusively in-store. It’s a classic case of “if you have to ask the price, you can’t afford it.”

Best Apple Watch Luxury Bands for Sports

One of the main features of smartwatches is physical activity tracking. That doesn’t mean you have to forego the best luxury brands from your Apple Watch band. The silicone straps below, from top-quality manufacturers, are perfect to use while exercising.

We start with this stylish band from Tory Burch, which features the brand’s signature T-monogram. It’s available in black as well, but the white model looks much more stylish.

Both colors retail for $98 at Bloomingdale’s. It uses a button closure, and has a case-like design, wrapping around the watch’s body.

With a deployment clasp disguised as a pin buckle, this band combines style and durability. There’s a Hermès logo on the buckle, and also a H pattern “woven” in the rubber.

The band costs $350 at the online Apple Store. It comes in seven colors: white/beuge, black, orange, navy, dark red, blue, and green.

Some people may not like silicone bands, and this acetate strap may be a good replacement. The stainless steel finish prevents rust or discoloration from sweat during physical activity.

The band features a deployment buckle and ships with a resizing kit, so it fits multiple wrist sizes. There are also two watch connectors, which helps it match with all Apple Watch models. The band costs $475 at Nordstrom, and comes in a dozen color options.

Apple Watch Luxury Bands for Special Occasions

You can also find Apple Watch bands from the best luxury companies designed to match your fanciest outfits. This way, you can go to a gala and have your smartwatch looking as glamorous as your clothes.

Again, with Hermès, for starters. This stainless steel band has a satin finish, keeping things classy without standing out too much.

The deployment clasp features the Hermès logo, and the watch connector includes an H-shaped link. You can get the band at the Apple Store for $999.

This golden band from Kate Spade resembles a delicate bracelet, from the thinness to the twisted stainless steel. The adjustable clasp fits multiple wrist sizes and features the brand’s logo. You can get it at Bloomingdale’s for $128.

If you want something really fancy, this band is the perfect option. For $2,800, you can have a strap made of silver, with encrusted diamonds.

The buckle uses a push mechanism that fits multiple wrist sizes. The strap has a mesh design, with the diamonds in a pavé near the watch connector.

You surely don’t need a fancy Apple Watch band. But you want one, and if you can afford it, why not? After all, money is meant to be spent.