Apple Watch Size Comparison: Which Model Fits Your Wrist Perfectly?

Comparing Apple Watch sizes can make all the difference when choosing the perfect fit for your wrist and lifestyle. With so many options, choosing the right size can feel overwhelming. Will it complement your style or feel too bulky? This ultimate guide cuts through the confusion, helping you decide with ease.

Apple Watch Size Comparison Chart

Here’s a quick table for a side-by-side comparison of several watch case sizes along with relevant features:

Features SE Series 9 Series 10 Ultra 2 Height 40 vs. 44mm 41 vs. 45mm 42 vs. 46mm 49mm Width 34 vs. 38mm 35 vs. 38mm 36 vs. 39mm 44mm Depth 10.7mm 10.7mm 9.7mm 14.4mm Display size 759 vs. 977 sq mm 904 vs. 1143 sq mm 989 vs. 1220 sq mm 1185 sq mm Screen resolution 324 by 394 vs. 368 by 448 pixels 352 x 430 vs. 396 x 484 pixels 374 by 446 vs. 416 by 496 pixels 410 by 502 pixels Fit for wrists 130–200mm vs. 140–245mm 130–200mm vs. 140–245mm 130‑200mmvs. 140‑245mm 130–210mm Weight (GPS) 26.4 vs. 32.9 grams 31.9 vs. 38.7 grams 30 vs. 36.4 grams 61.4 grams Weight (GPS + Cellular) 27.8 vs. 33 grams 32.1 vs. 39 grams

42.3 vs. 51.5 grams for the stainless steel model 29.3 vs. 35.3 grams

34.4 grams vs 41.7 grams for the titanium model Not available Power and battery life Up to 18 hours of normal use Up to 18 hours of normal use Up to 18 hours of normal use Up to 18 hours of normal use

Apple Watch Size Comparison by Watch Case

Apple Watch SE

Image credit: Apple

Apple Watch SE is the most affordable segment of all Apple smartwatch models. It comes in two different sizes. The smaller one measures 40mm in height and 34mm in width. Its screen size is 759 sq mm, offering a resolution of 324 by 394 pixels. If your wrist measures 130mm to 200mm, this is the perfect fit.

Image credit: Apple

On the other hand, the larger one has a watch case dimensions of 44mm by 38mm. The display area is larger at 977 sq mm. The larger model will give you a screen resolution of 368 by 448 pixels. This Apple Watch model is perfectly crafted for wrist sizes of 140mm to 245mm.

Both the small and larger models have a thickness or watch case depth of 10.7mm. Also, the Digital Crown and the side button are identical in placement and functionality across all models of Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 is the mid-range Apple Watch model launched in 2023. Again, there are two variants of watch case dimensions. The smaller model has a height of 41mm and a width of 35mm. It has a display area of 904 sq mm, offering a 352 x 430 pixels screen resolution. Also, it perfectly fits wrists that are 130mm to 200mm in size.

Contrarily, the larger one’s dimensions are 45mm in height and 38mm in width. It provides a display area of 1143 sq mm and 396 x 484 pixels screen resolution. It is suitable for a wide range of wrist sizes ranging from 140mm to 245mm.

The watch case depth is the same as the Apple Watch SE, which is 10.7mm. There are no visible differences across different watch case sizes. The Digital Crown, side button, and microphone are constant in all models in this segment.

Apple Watch Series 10

Image credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 10 is the latest and the most expensive model in the Apple Watch lineup. Just like its predecessors, it has watch cases of two different dimensions. The 42mm by 36mm model is the smaller variant, offering a 989 sq mm display area and 374 by 446 pixels screen resolution. If your wrist size is between 130mm and 200mm, you can try out this model.

Image credit: Apple

The larger variant has a height of 46mm and a width of 39mm. The 1220 sq mm Retina display offers a 416 by 496 pixels screen resolution for crisp and clear visibility of watch content. The recommended wrist size should be between 140mm and 245mm.

These premium watches are thinner than Apple Watch Series 9 and SE models, featuring only a 9.7mm watch case depth.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Image credit: Apple

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the costliest and the most durable of all Apple Watch models. It comes with a grade 5 Titanium case. Its watchcase dimensions are 49mm in height by 44mm in width, creating an 1185 sq mm display area. The Always-On Retina display has a screen resolution of 410 by 502 pixels. The watch size fits well for wrist sizes of 130mm to 210mm. However, the watch case is a bit bulky, considering the depth of 14.4mm.

Apple Watch Size Comparison by Watch Band

Apple Watch bands aren’t universal. Find below how the band sizes vary with the watch case dimensions.

Image credit: Apple

Watch bands come in seven different sizes, as outlined below. These are the measures of watch case heights.

40mm

41mm

42mm

44mm

45mm

46mm

49mm

When shopping either on Apple’s site or any third-party merchant’s portal, apply the watch case size filter, like 46mm, to choose the right band for the Apple Watch Series 10 large model.

What Size of Apple Watch Do I Choose?

Select your Apple Watch size based on wrist size and comfort: 41mm/42mm for smaller wrists or 45mm/49mm for larger ones. Smaller cases weigh less, while larger ones offer more display area and resolution.

I hope this in-depth Apple Watch size comparison guide will help you buy the appropriate smartwatch model.

You can also read the Apple Watch Series 9 vs SE 2nd Gen comparison guide to learn which one is better.