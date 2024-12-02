Best Apple Black Friday Deals With Discounts Over 50%

While this year’s Black Friday event officially kicks off on November 29, retailers like Walmart and Best Buy in the US have already launched early offers. If you’re on the hunt for good steals, you’re in luck. This year’s catalog include some of the best prices yet on different devices, from smartwatches to smartphones. Check out the best Apple deals in the US with discounts of over 50%.

Best Apple Black Friday Deals With 50% And Above Off

1. Apple iPhone SE 2022

Image Source: Best Buy

If you’re after an iPhone that’s small in both price and size, the iPhone SE (2022) still has plenty to offer, even though it’s overdue for an upgrade. You can snag it for just $179 with Total by Verizon, and it’ll be unlocked 60 days after activation. Just keep in mind the iPhone SE 4 is expected to drop in spring 2025.

2. Beats Solo 4

Image Source: Best Buy

Taking a break from Apple’s main lineup, you’ll find plenty of deals on Beats, the company’s headphone brand. For example, the Beats Solo 4 are now just $99 at Best Buy, saving you $100.

These on-ear headphones are perfect for anything from gym sessions to cozy movie nights alone. You get 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support, all in a lightweight design weighing just 7.65 ounces. They are a big win in the value department, and you’ll definitely feel the difference when you try them out.

3. Beats Studio Pro

Image Source: Best Buy

The Beats Studio Pro give you better noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort than previous models. They’re also the first Apple headphones to support lossless audio over USB-C. If you often switch between iOS and Android devices, these are probably your best choice.