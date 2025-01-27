Since the iPhone doesn’t have an SD or microSD card option, you’d need card readers to connect and access these external storage devices. I’ve reviewed some of the best options on Amazon—take a look at the cream of the crop.

5 Best SD Card Readers for iPhone

The primary consideration for choosing a reliable and long-term card reader is data transfer stability. And the BENFEI 4in1 USB 3.0 and USB-C card reader meets this requirement to the fullest. It has a dedicated integrated circuit in the USB hub that efficiently routes the data to and from the storage to the destination. When you back up your iPhone, the specialized IC ensures faster, more reliable syncing.

Likewise, let’s say you need to visualize backed-up images and videos. The BENFEI card reader offers instant viewing of content directly from the storage medium without the need to copy files to the iPhone.

Highlighted features:

USB Type C and USB 3.0

and 4 card slots for microSD , CompactFlash , Memory Stick , SD Card , SDXC , and UHS-1

, , , , , and Transfer rate up to 104MB/sec

Compatible with iPhone 15 and later containing a USB Type C port

If you don’t have a USB Type-C port in your iPhone, you can go for the SUNTRSI SD Card Reader. It includes a primary Lightning connector and a USB Type C port extension. Just insert the Lightning connector into the USB Type C attachment and use the USB C port (often for Mac and iPad).

This card reader is suitable for one SD card and one microSD only. Its built-in systems can support a maximum SD card capacity of 2 TB. Also, you’ll get a data transmission range of 20 MB/sec to 30 MB/sec, sufficient to visualize SD card content directly on the iPhone without copying the data into the device.

Highlighted features:

Lightning connector and USB Type C

and Total 2 SD Card and microSD slots

and slots Compatible with all iPhones that have a Lightning connector or a USB Type C port

Extensive file formats are important considerations when buying an SD card reader for your iPhone. For a versatile option that supports most media assets (e.g., RAW and JPEG images or MPEG 4 and H.264 video formats), check out the SUNTRSI SD Card Reader.

This card reader can hold an SD or microSD card with a capacity of 1 TB. It’s a plug-and-play model, so you won’t need to worry about codec or driver availability in the source and destination devices.

Highlighted features:

USB Type C port

port SD Card , CompactFlash , and microSD

, , and Offers a data transfer rate of up to 20MB/sec to 30MB/sec

to Compatible with iPhone 15 and later

Available in dual and triple-slot configurations

The JOOPSHEE 5-in-1 Memory Card Reader extends your iPhone’s capability to use almost any external storage device. It has the USB OTG adapter feature that enables you to connect USB sticks and external storage hard drives including SD cards to an iPhone. It includes both the Lightning connector and the USB Type C cable so you can use the memory card reader hub on almost any iPhone.

Furthermore, there’s a dedicated charging-capable USB port that you can use to charge the iPhone battery when accessing SD card data. The device charging and data transmission will work seamlessly side-by-side.

Highlighted features:

USB Type C , Lightning connector , and USB 3.0

, , and SDHC , SD Card , microSD , and SDXC

, , , and Up to 1 TB memory cards, up to 512 GB USB2.0 flash drives, and up to 128 GB USB3.0 flash drives

In addition to the SD and microSD card slots, the SZHAIYIJIN SD Card Reader for iPhone also functions as a direct data transfer interface between the iPhone and the digital camera. You can connect your Canon or Nikon digital camera’s data cable to its USB Type-A port.

Within 5 seconds, the USB card reader hub will create a data link between the camera and the iPhone. You can import all photographs and videos from the digital camera to the iPhone for viewing and sharing purposes.

Highlighted features:

Lightning connector , USB Type A

, microSD , SD Card

, Files supported JPEG, RAW, MPEG-4, and H.264

