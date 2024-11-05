Looking for some of the best Christmas Genmoji designs to bring your friends and family some holiday cheer? Well ho-ho-ho how you’ve come to the right place. There’s nothing I love more than the holidays: from guzzling eggnog until I’m sick to seeing what technological delights I find under my Christmas tree, I simply can’t get enough. To share the love, here’s five holiday ideas that can get you started with Apple Intelligence.

5 Christmas Genmoji Designs to Try with iOS 18/18.1

One of the best things about Apple Intelligence and Genmoji is the fact that you can create a near infinite number of emojis for specific holidays. Remember that when it comes to generating prompts, start a little basic and add more as you see fit. Starting with something a little simple can be easier than starting with something complex.

You can also learn more about Genmoji here.

1. “Person Wrapped in Christmas Lights”

One of the coolest things about this feature is that you can select virtually anyone to represent your emoji. While you can go with the stock emoji models similar to the ones you would find on your keyboard, you can also choose people from your photos to turn them into something unique. Not only does this add a great layer of personalization, but you can of course share them with your friends to get them in the holiday spirit.

2. “Holiday Shopping”

Of course, what would Christmas be without a little bit of holiday shopping? What I like about this prompt is that it provides a lot of options. Whether it’s providing emoji’s of various shopping bags, or actually providing a holiday list, this prompt seems to cover a lot of ground. Another bonus with this one is that it can act as Santa’s naughty and nice lists as well.

3. “Goose Wearing Santa Hat”

While I was originally thinking of Ebeneezer Scrooge from the classic Charles Dickens’ story, this was the closest I could get to something involving a goose and the holiday spirit. When would you need an emoji like this? Much like my other ideas, when would you not need it? Can you not see how handsome this goose is?

4. “Jingle Horse”

One of the best (or worst) parts of Christmas is the music. While some folks may cower when they hear the sounds of Mariah Carey unthawing, I’m personally a big fan of the stuff. So when Genmoji arrived, I wanted to see if it can answer a question I’ve had for awhile: just what the heck is a Jingle Horse? As I’m not the only one on the internet that wants to know this, we finally have our answer. Shocked? Disappointed? Scared? Feel free to be all these things and more as you gaze at your Christmas creation.

5. “The Sticky Bandits”

One of my favorite Christmas movies is Home Alone, so I tried to see what I could do about making a Genmoji around this holiday classic. While Apple Intelligence was not a fan of “The Wet Bandits,” the bumbling antagonistic duo attempting to thwart the movie’s hero, it did create something based on their other name in the second movie. While it may not look like them, it’s a nice reminder to tweak your prompts to find something you like. Of course, you can also adjust this one to include yourself or friends as well.

Hopefully this can get you started with spreading some holiday cheer. Of course, you can also look at Unicode’s list of proposed emojis for even more ideas.