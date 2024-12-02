Cyber Monday’s Best Subscription Deals: Last Chance for Hulu at $1, And More

Black Friday might be over, but the deals aren’t done yet. If you thought your haul of physical and digital finds was impressive, hold on to your wallet. Cyber Monday is here, and it’s bringing even lower subscription fees for movie, TV, and audio streaming services. But the bad (and good) news is that today’s your final chance to snag these offers. They’ll no longer be eligible tomorrow.

So, before settling for your current plans, check out these deals. You’ll save a lot more than you think.

Price: $0.99 /month from $9.99

Hulu is pulling out all the stops this Cyber Monday with an unbeatable deal. At just $0.99 per month for a year, you get access to its massive library of TV shows, movies, and exclusive originals. Popular series like The Handmaid’s Tale and Only Murders in the Building make it a must-have for binge-watching, while next-day access to major network TV episodes keeps you current.

This 90% discount costs less than a song on iTunes. Whether you’re catching up on classics or discovering Hulu’s critically acclaimed originals, now’s the time to subscribe.

Price: $3 /month from $10

Max (formerly HBO Max) prides itself on premium content, and now you can get access for a fraction of the price. From the power plays in Succession to the dragon-filled drama of House of the Dragon, Max delivers some of the most talked-about shows and movies.

Take this 70% discount if you’re keen on Max. You might not get the chance to dive into its prestige TV, blockbuster hits, and beloved classics this cheap again.

Price: $19.99 /year from $79.99

Peacock brings you the best of NBCUniversal’s TV shows and movies. Fan favorites like Yellowstone and The Office are just the tip of the iceberg. And with its lineup of live sports, e.g., NFL games, it’s a top choice for sports enthusiasts, too.

You’ll save 75% if you grab the annual plan for just $19.99. Pay once, and you won’t have to think about it again. It’s great value for anyone who loves live TV and a robust on-demand library.

Price: $34.99 from $69.99

Feeling stressed? Calm Premium is here to help. It turns your iPhone into a wellness hub with guided meditations, soothing soundscapes, and celebrity-narrated sleep stories. You can customize your experience with anything from underwater whale sounds to BLACKPINK’s Rosé reading you a bedtime story.

Wellness apps can be pricey, but this Cyber Monday deal makes Calm more accessible with a 50% discount. Lock in an annual plan for just $34.99. It’s one of the most affordable meditation apps available right now, so it’s definitely worth checking.

Price: First 3 months free from $9.99 /month

Amazon Music Unlimited is giving you three months of ad-free listening completely free. With millions of songs, curated playlists, and offline playback, it’s a no-brainer for music lovers.

Even if you already have a favorite streaming app like Spotify or Apple Music, it’s still worth exploring. Who knows? You might discover that Amazon Music’s audio quality or unique music selection suits your tastes better. Either way, you’ll get three months at no cost.

Price: $99 /year from $119

Sports fans, this one’s for you. ESPN+ delivers exclusive UFC fights, live NHL games, and behind-the-scenes sports documentaries. And with $20 off its annual plan, you’ll get it all for just $99 a year.

The discount might be modest, but for die-hard sports enthusiasts, it’s a home run. Test it out—your Friday beer nights with the boys might get a whole lot more exciting.

Price: $49.99 /month for 2 months from $72.99

Looking to cut the cord? YouTube TV combines live streaming with on-demand TV. It covers everything from local channels to popular networks like ESPN and HGTV. Admittedly, its monthly fee is inching closer to the cost of cable TV. But this Cyber Monday, you can test the waters and get two months for $49.99 each.

Price: $5 /month from $10

Ever dreamed of exploring space with astronaut Chris Hadfield or crafting runway-ready designs with Marc Jacobs? MasterClass makes it happen. Satisfy your curiosity with expert-led courses spanning fields like cooking, writing, sports, and even negotiation.

Now, for just $5 a month—less than the price of a fancy coffee—you can expand your horizons instead of just fueling up on overpriced beans. It’s a deal that feeds your mind, not just your caffeine habit.

