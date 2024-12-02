Cyber Monday Apple Deals 2024: Score Up to 50% Off MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and More!

With Black Friday behind us, it’s time for one last round of deals and discounts. That’s why we’ve prepared for you our top picks for the best Apple deals you can get this Cyber Monday. From iPads to MacBooks, there’s something for every budget.
Best Apple Deals for Cyber Monday 2024
Check out our selection of the best Cyber Monday deals from Apple below.
iPhone Deals
Apple isn’t too big on discounting iPhones for Cyber Monday. So, you probably won’t find too many iPhones for a lower price today. And even if you do, double-check to make sure that offer is legit.
If you’re really keen on getting a new iPhone this Cyber Monday, the best thing we can do is show you some discounted plans that bundle the latest iPhone models with competitive carrier offers. For example, Boost Mobile offers a selection of iPhones for $0.01 only!
Here are some of the iPhone deals you may consider this Cyber Monday:
- Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB: $0.01 on Amazon ($67.78/mo for 36 months)
- Apple iPhone 16 Plus 512GB: $0.01 on Amazon ($71.39 for 36 months)
- Apple iPhone 16 128GB: $0.01 on Amazon ($65/mo for 36 months)
iPad Deals
Unlike iPhones, we’ve got some sweet iPad deals, with discounts going up to 26%. So, if you’re in the market for a new iPad, check out these deals from Apple’s official Amazon store:
- Apple iPad 10th Generation (A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP back camera): $259 on Amazon (was $349).
- Apple iPad 9th Generation (A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP back camera, Touch ID): $244 (was $329).
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 128GB): $499 on Amazon (was $599).
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 256GB): $1,099 on Amazon (was $1,299).
Apple Watch Deals
Apple has prepared perhaps the biggest set of deals for its Apple Watch lineup. Every relevant Apple Watch you can think of is now discounted by up to 27%.
Here are our top selections:
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular 49mm case): $719 on Amazon (was $799).
- Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS 46mm case) Jet Black Aluminium Case with the Black Sport Band: $359 on Amazon (was $429).
- Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS + Cellular 46mm case) with the Blue Cloud Sport Loop band: $459 on Amazon (was $529).
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) with the Midnight Sport Loop band: $199 on Amazon (was $279).
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) (GPS + Cellular) with the Starlight Sport Loop band: $219 on Amazon (was $299).
AirPods Deals
If you’re in the market for new headphones or earbuds, we’ve got you covered with some good deals on Apple’s AirPods and Beats. Check out our top picks:
- Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation: $399 on Amazon (was $549).
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 with active noise cancellation: $154 on Amazon (was $249).
- Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: $165 on Amazon (was $179).
- Beats Solo 4 wireless on-ear headphones: $99 on Amazon (was $199.95).
MacBook Deals
Apple has also prepared some great MacBook deals for Cyber Monday. Check out our top picks:
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch with the M3 chip, 512GB of SSD storage and 24GB of RAM: $1,424 on Amazon (was $1,699).
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch with the M3 chip, 256GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM: $1,044 on Amazon (was $1,299).
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch with the M3 chip, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM: $1,234 on Amazon (was $1,499).
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch with the M3 chip, 512GB of storage, and 24GB of RAM: $1,424 on Amazon (was $1,699).
Apple Accessories Deals
If you’re not looking to spend big this Cyber Monday but are only looking to upgrade the devices you currently own, check out our list of the best Apple accessories deals:
- Apple iPhone 16 Plus silicone case with MagSafe and camera control: $22 on Amazon (was $49).
- Apple iPad Magic Keyboard case for iPad Pro 11-inch (M4): $249 on Amazon (was $299).
- Apple AirTag: $24 on Amazon (was $29).
- Apple 20W USB-C power adapter with fast charging capabilities: $9 on Amazon (was $19).
These were our picks for the best Apple deals this Cyber Monday. Hopefully, you’ve found something you like. If you did, hurry up and order it while the deals last. Happy shopping!