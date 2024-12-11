Ho-Ho-Ho! Best Funny Christmas Wallpapers for iPhone That’ll Make You Smile

Well, Christmas is by no means a strict date. Happiness and joy are everywhere (except in the shopping queues). And what better companion for that than some silly thematic pictures? Check out our list of funny Christmas iPhone wallpapers below that will make you go from a smile to a giggle to full-on laughter.

Best Funny Christmas Wallpapers for iPhone



Now, what exactly defines a “funny” wallpaper varies from person to person. We have gathered a variety of playful images that, hopefully, will feature something for everyone. If you’d rather have something more to the cute side, check out our list of Christmas-themed animal iPhone wallpaper.

Surprised Santa With a Present Wallpaper

Why exactly is that Santa surprised? Who knows. Is that gift box from him or for him? Absolutely no idea. But I really love his look with the bulging eyes.

Baby Christmas Elf iPhone Wallpaper

For starters, this fits in the “cute” category as well. But hey, look at that smile full of the purest possible bliss. There’s no way you won’t smile back.

Badass Santa

There was a mall Santa in my city known for being versatile. He was loving with kids, the coolest guy ever with teenagers, and a great colleague to his coworkers. I remember our conversations about rock bands and how he used so much swearing when he was talking.

This fellow smoking a pipe with a leather jacket could pretty much be that mall Santa when younger. It could be a gangbiker, too, but let’s try not to think too much about it.

Clubber Santa

Speaking of Santas with peculiar hobbies, this one, even though blurred in the background, undeniably loves raving. That pair of glasses completely gives it away. The snow globe in the foreground is merely a detail.

Gingerbread Men iPhone Wallpaper

Image credit: Freepik

Another one that could also fall under the “cute” classification. Unless, of course, you know about the forbidden gingerbread man comic strip.

Santa Peeking Through the Window

In most situations, a man peeking through your window would be terrifying. If he’s a magical elder who brings gifts and joy, however, I think it’s fine.

Here’s a complimentary cute picture for you

Image credit: J carter/Pexels

There are, unfortunately, lots of people who remain sad on Christmas. They have their reasons, and I won’t judge them. But hey, maybe there’s a chance that these funny Christmas iPhone wallpapers can even give them a reason to smile?