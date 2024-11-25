KUXIU Wireless Charging Station Review: Juicing My Apples with Ease

Today, I’m taking a look at the KUXIU X40Q Qi2 15W 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charging Station. While that may be quite the mouthful, it’s because this charging station has a lot to offer in a small package. This device has big aspirations for those with an Apple Watch, AirPods, and an iPhone, and I think it hits a lot of marks. Let’s take a quick look at this portable device that packs a wallop.

Getting Your Juice with KUXIU

If you’re unfamiliar with KUXIU, know that the company’s focus is on creating cooler lifestyles. With a focus on charging accessories as well as lighting and other accessories, KUXIU is proud to credit itself as the inventor of the charging stand I’m reviewing now.

These days, it seems like a no-brainer having something that’s capable of charging multiple devices. In fact, let me pose this question to you: when was the last time you had the need to just charge one thing overnight? I bet you can’t remember—I certainly can’t. Between my AirPods Pro, Apple Watch and iPhone, I’m constantly needing juice, and KUXIU’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station knows how to deliver.

A Shocking Good Time: Looking at the Positives

As mentioned, I’m the type that likes to keep my gadgets charged: and oh, baby, does this thing excel at that. Not only are you able to charge three devices at once, but the KUXIU charger being foldable is just the perfect cherry on top of an already packed sundae.

Thanks to Qi2 charging, this charger delivers 15W of wireless fast charging for iPhones and 5W for AirPods and Apple Watches. It’s the maximum Apple currently allows for third-party accessories. It’s MagSafe and works well with iPhone 12 models and above.

Essentially, when would you not need this beast? It’s perfect for the home, office or even just taking it with you on a vacation. It even comes with a nifty little case to ensure you don’t lose anything while traveling. For those that care about style and substance, the charging station has a variety of colors, including Gray, Black, Wood Grain and Titanium Gold.

A Finger in the Outlet: What Could Use Work

Honestly, I have very little to gripe about when it comes to the Foldable Magnetic Charger. It’s a clever design and does what it needs to do when it needs to do it. However, I do have a few small things to address. When all three devices are getting charged, it can get complicated to deal with all the devices being so close together. Perhaps this is because I was not at my brightest when I first woke up, but I found myself knocking the thing over more times than I would care to admit. Again, I would like to stress this is likely due to my natural clumsiness.

For me, the second issue is the price. Typically this device runs for $109.99, though there is currently a Black Friday deal that saves you thirty-one percent, bringing the total to $75.99. Is it worth it? Honestly, considering how portable the charger can be, I would say yes. This is a perfect item for those finding themselves constantly traveling, or for anyone that has a variety of Apple devices that need charging.

The Final Word: Is It Worth Your Money?

With the ability to charge three devices at one time along with a variety of color options, I would say this item is downright essential for certain Apple fans. From the size to its portability and charging capabilities, this cool little device also can be a perfect gift for the Apple fan in your life.

Keep in mind that you’re likely only going to get a certain amount of wattage when charging all three of your devices, but that’s to be expected with any multi-charger. At the end of the day, I was a big fan of this product. If you keep certain charging expectations in check and don’t mind the price, I think you’re going to like it as well. Of course, you can also learn more about the product here.

If you’re looking for a one-stop wireless charging station for your Apple device, this 3-in-1 from KUXIU is the way to go.