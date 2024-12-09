7 New Features Your Mac Will Have On macOS 15.3

Your Mac is evolving fast. With macOS 15.2 out of the gate, macOS 15.3 is on the horizon, and it makes you wonder what new features it’ll bring. Sequoia promised a massive overhaul. Is it delivering? Maybe yes, maybe no. The one thing we know for sure is that we’re not getting the full deck just yet. Plenty of features are still in the wings, and they finally take center stage in the succeeding iterations.

1. Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence was Apple’s biggest flex this year. It promised innovative (at least, innovative for its OS) AI-driven tools that’ll support existing functions, from Writing Tools to Camera Control. You’ve likely seen the first batch of features on iOS 18.2. On macOS, however, critical LLM and NLP functions are yet to come.

It’s disappointing because Apple Intelligence is made for M1 Macs and later. Many Apple fans, including myself, invested in Apple Silicon Macs last Black Friday, yet we’re still waiting for the best bits. Hopefully, we get more AI features on macOS 15.3.

2. Advanced Siri Upgrades

Apple promised us an overhauled Siri, one that could carry on natural conversations and handle more complex tasks across your apps. It’s a long-awaited step since Siri’s current state feels underwhelming compared to AI chatbots. Imagine asking Siri to summarize your inbox, analyze on-screen details, or pull relevant data without jumping between apps. That’s the kind of upgrade Apple teased.

Although we’re getting early glimpses of a smarter Siri on macOS 15.2, advanced LLM and NLP integration has yet to come. A fully evolved Siri can (theoretically) process commands with deeper context and deliver more nuanced responses. Apart from interlinking with ChatGPT, it can process on-screen text and reference relevant information from prior conversations.

3. Genmoji Integration

You’ve probably heard about (or used) Genmoji on iOS 18. It’s a new AI-driven tool that lets you generate personalized emojis with text-based prompts. Just describe the image you need, and you’ll get the appropriate emoji to match. It’s a creative way to make chats more visual and engaging.

For now, however, Genmoji is unavailable on Mac. If you were hoping to generate quirky emojis for iMessage, FaceTime, or even work apps, you can stand by for macOS 15.3. It’s a minor letdown, but for longtime Apple fans, what’s another month of waiting, right?

4. HomeKit Support for Robot Vacuums

One of the more exciting additions to HomeKit was the new robot vacuum support. Basically, you can now tell any compatible model like Roomba to start cleaning through Siri. You won’t have to open the iRobot plugin or app anymore. It’s even possible to incorporate automated cleaning into your morning or nighttime routine.

It’s slated to launch on iOS and macOS this 2025. You might feel a bit cheated since Google Home has had this level of control for years, but remember that Apple doesn’t play nice with robot vacuums. In my opinion, it’s still a major development.

5. Image Playground Sketch Style

Image Playground just hit iOS and macOS after a long waitlist. Apple’s text-to-image model is quite impressive, although one promising feature is still missing: Sketch Style. It’s a minimalist, hand-drawn aesthetic that mimics simple sketches. Creatives who want quick, easy drafts without opening a full design tool might benefit the most from it.

If you’re already experimenting with Image Playground, you might want to hold out for the missing features in macOS 15.3. It arguably feels more natural on a Mac thanks to its larger workspace. You’ll find it easier to tweak your creations alongside other projects.

6. New Emojis

New emojis might seem trivial, but they’ve been fan favorites since Apple introduced them in 2008. For macOS 15, Apple teased a fresh batch, including inclusive skin tones, cultural symbols, and fun additions like bubble tea variations. But despite the showcase, none of these new emojis have made their way into macOS 15.2.

Emoji updates usually roll out alongside iOS, so there’s a good chance we’ll see them with macOS 15.3. It’s likely the delay is tied to Apple’s focus on launching major AI features. Patience is key—new ones are just around the corner.

7. Memory Movies

Memory Movies turns your photos and videos into polished, shareable highlight reels. Using AI, your Mac selects meaningful moments from your Photos library like vacations, birthdays, or family gatherings, then assembles them into a short video complete with music, titles, and transitions.

While this feature has been on iOS for a while, it feels more practical on a Mac. The larger screen makes it easier to tweak the movie length, change the theme, or swap in your favorite clips. It’s a simple way to turn your photo clutter into something worth sharing, without needing any editing skills.

Like macOS 15, iOS 18 brought plenty of exciting upgrades. However, the most promising features are still on the backburner. Here are some features that didn’t come to the iPhone this year—let’s watch out for them in 2025.