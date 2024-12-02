Black Friday’s Not Over: 8 Deals You Can Still Snag This Week

Did you miss out on the biggest sale of the year? Maybe your bonus just came in, or perhaps Thanksgiving left you too busy to brave the shopping frenzy. Well, thank the heavens because you haven’t 100% missed your shot. Sure, the biggest discounts are off the market, but Black Friday’s Not Over, and there are still plenty of Apple deals to snag.

But time is running out! Don’t let another opportunity pass you by—here are some fantastic finds still available this week.

Price: Save 32% $169.00 from $249

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is an everyday powerhouse that packs the same S8 chip as the Series 8. Track your workouts, monitor your heart rate, and stay on top of notifications—all with a lightweight, durable design. Its Family Setup feature also makes it easy to stay connected with your loved ones, including non-iPhone users.

Admittedly, the Apple Watch is known for its unnecessarily steep price tag. But with a 32% discount, you can own an entry-level model SE for under $169. It’s one of the lowest prices for this model.

Price: Save 38% $154.00 from $249

AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s most advanced earbuds. The custom-designed H2 chip works with noise cancellation and Adaptive Transparency to deliver superior audio quality. They’re powered by the H2 chip for superior noise cancellation and Adaptive Transparency. Whether you’re in a crowded coffee shop or on a noisy commute, you can immerse yourself in your own sound bubble.

What’s more, these earbuds last all day. A fully charged pair can keep playing for six hours straight, plus the MagSafe-compatible case keeps them powered on the go.

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal on the Pro 2, now’s your chance. At $154, it’s one of the best discounts we’ve seen for this model.

Price: Save 27% $399.00 from $549.00

The AirPods Max delivers high-fidelity sound in a luxurious design. Their custom drivers and computational audio produce clear, balanced tones, while Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio create a fully immersive listening experience. With a sturdy aluminum build and memory foam ear cushions, you can listen for hours on end without feeling uncomfortable.

You can now get this premium model in sky blue or pink for under $400. Yes, it’s still an investment, but this discount makes the AirPods Max more accessible for audiophiles.

Price: Save 10% $719.00 from $799.00

What are you bringing to your next outdoor adventure? Garmin and Coros are popular picks, but the Apple Watch Ultra 2 also stands out as a serious contender. With titanium casing, dual-frequency GPS, and a 36-hour battery life, the Ultra 2 proves Apple isn’t just for city dwellers.

And it’s as functional as it is stylish. The 3,000-nit display keeps vital stats visible even in direct sunlight, while the Action Button offers customizable shortcuts for quick, on-the-go access.

A 10% discount is rare for Apple’s flagship rugged smartwatch. If you need a new training partner for your hikes, trail runs, or marathons, this model is worth considering.

Price: Save 13% $1,299 from $1,499

The 2024 MacBook Air M2 strikes the balance between portability and power. With an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and Liquid Retina display, it delivers sharp visuals and seamless performance. Its fanless design keeps it whisper-quiet, while the all-day battery life lets you stay productive no matter where the day takes you.

You can now get $200 off its retail price. It’s a solid choice for students and young professionals alike. This is your chance if you’ve been holding out for a lighter, faster laptop on a budget.

Price: Save 10% $899 from $999

The iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) is a creative powerhouse. Its M4 chip delivers desktop-level performance, while the Liquid Retina display supports ProMotion for smooth, vivid visuals. It’s designed for professionals who excel in video editing, graphic designing, coding, gaming, and data analysis.

At a glance, a 10% discount may not seem huge, but getting $100 off Apple’s flagship tablet is a steal. It’s worth the splurge if you’re a creative or IT professional looking for a portable alternative to a laptop.

Price: Save 20% $279 from $349

The 10th-generation iPad offers both functionality and affordability. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip can handle streaming, gaming, and creative projects with ease. You can also use it with a Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil (1st Gen) for more precise tasks.

You can save 20% more in this already budget-friendly Apple device. If you need a secondary device or a tablet for light tasks, check it out.

Price: Save 25% $224.99 from $299

The Magic Keyboard transforms your iPad into a productivity powerhouse. Its backlit keys, multi-touch trackpad, and floating cantilever design make it suited for typing and navigation. Whether you’re drafting documents or editing photos, this accessory makes the iPad Pro or Air feel like a full-fledged laptop.

At $224.99, you’ll save $75. Honestly, discounts on peripherals like this don’t come often, so it’s worth grabbing while you can.

Still searching for the perfect Apple upgrade? Cyber Monday has just begun–there are plenty of Apple deals up to 50% off. Check them out!