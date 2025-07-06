TikTok to Launch US-Only App Ahead of Potential Ownership Change

TikTok will release a new US-only version of its app on September 5, as the company prepares for a forced sale of its American operations. Users in the United States will eventually need to switch to the new app, which is designed to address national security concerns raised by US lawmakers. The current version of TikTok will continue to work until March 2026, but users must update to keep access beyond that point.

TikTok will list the updated app on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, replacing the existing version. On launch day, the company will pull the current app from US stores and prompt users to migrate. The new version will give the incoming owners control over US user data and allow the platform to comply with conditions set by Washington.

A Restructuring Deal Under Pressure

The new app rollout comes as a consortium of non-Chinese tech firms moves closer to acquiring TikTok’s US business. Oracle is reportedly part of the investor group, though original parent company Bytedance will retain a minority stake in the restructured entity.

The deal stems from legislation passed by Congress, which gave Bytedance a choice: sell TikTok’s US business or face a nationwide ban. The law cited concerns over Chinese data laws that could compel Bytedance to share American user data with Beijing.

TikTok previously attempted to ease those concerns by shifting all US user data to Oracle-run servers inside the United States. However, lawmakers remained unconvinced, pushing for full divestment. President Biden’s administration is now backing the proposed sale, seeking to finalize it before a September 17 enforcement deadline.

Transition Risks and Geopolitical Uncertainty

Some disruptions are likely as TikTok transitions its US users to new infrastructure. Roughly 170 million American users may experience glitches during the move. The process also depends on approval from the Chinese government, which has yet to greenlight the sale. That step could introduce delays or new complications.

On the legal front, the US Department of Justice has reassured Apple and Google that they won’t face liability for hosting TikTok during this transition, as long as the sale proceeds. A letter sent to both companies confirmed their continued cooperation would not violate current policy.

According to The Information, the consortium’s control will not be fully effective until both Washington and Beijing sign off on the terms. The delay in finalizing the sale is partly due to tense US-China relations, including recent trade disputes that may influence Beijing’s decision.

TikTok declined to comment on the upcoming launch or the ongoing negotiations.