Ashton Kutcher called Steve Jobs, "the Leonardo da Vinci of our generation" in a promo interview for the Jobs biopic on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. The comment came when he was describing how he had an opportunity to meet Mr. Jobs about six months before he died, but didn't because of his work schedule. “In hindsight," he said. "I look back and I think I had an opportunity to meet the Leonardo da Vinci of our generation, and I missed it, and that really affected my decision to take on the role.” The interview segment posted to YouTube includes a new scene from the film where Steve Jobs accuses Mike "Ace" Markkula of letting Apple's board of directors take the Macintosh product line away from him. We posted the full trailer in June. The movie hits theaters August 16th, 2013.