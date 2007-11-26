Dave and John hit the ground running with a reminder to check your Mac's battery -- and why. Then it's off to listener questions and tips about fixing duplicates in the Open With menu, sharing calendars, wirelessly updating the iPod touch, and more!

Mac Geek Gab #129: Fixing Open With Menu, Sharing Calendars, Wirelessly Updating iPod touch, and Mor

Show notes for Mac Geek Gab Podcast For Monday, November 26th, 2007 Direct Links: MP3 Version or AAC Enhanced Version (courtesy of Michael Johnston ). Dave and John hit the ground running with a reminder to check your Mac's battery -- and why. Then it's off to listener questions and tips about fixing duplicates in the Open With menu, sharing calendars, wirelessly updating the iPod touch, and more!

