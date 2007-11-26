Mac Geek Gab #129: Fixing Open With Menu, Sharing Calendars, Wirelessly Updating iPod touch, and Mor

Dave and John hit the ground running with a reminder to check your Mac's battery -- and why. Then it's off to listener questions and tips about fixing duplicates in the Open With menu, sharing calendars, wirelessly updating the iPod touch, and more!
Show notes for Mac Geek Gab Podcast For Monday, November 26th, 2007
Stuff mentioned:
- Macintosh Family: Batteries and Part Numbers, Part 1
- Macintosh Family: Batteries and Part Numbers, Part 2
- Spanning Sync
- Now Up to Date and Contact 5
- CalDAV
- iCal Server
- EMC Retrospect for Macintosh
- Prosoft Data Backup 3
- dyndns.org
- dynip.com
- easydns.com
- Honeypot
- portforward.com
- jailbreakme.com
- MobileCast
- WaterRoof
- Mac OS X Leopard
- This is Spinal Tap
- Up to Eleven
- Stay at Hotel Milano for Macworld Expo with TMO's Discount!
- Win a Platinum or Super Pass to Macworld Expo
- Dave's "Running Your Mac Lean, Clean, and Mean" session at MWSF08
