John and Dave talk about bandwidth, Mac OS X's services menu, directories in the Terminal, scheduling reboots and more.
Mac Geek Gab #157: Startup Secrets, Terminal Tricks, Battery Woes, and Services Menu
Listen Now: <object type="application/x-shockwave-flash" data="http://www.macobserver.com/podcast/player.swf" id="audioplayer1" height="24" width="290"> </object><br /> Download: or (AAC courtesy of Michael Johnston of iPhoneAlley)
Show notes for Mac Geek Gab Podcast For June 23, 2008
John and Dave talk about bandwidth, Mac OS X's services menu, directories in the Terminal, scheduling reboots and more.
Sponsor: Audio Engine: Audioengine A5 and A2 -- Real speakers designed for portable audio players that deliver astonishing sound (and don't cost a fortune). You can't get better sound for your iPod or iTunes!
Sponsor: Audible: Get a 14-Day FREE Trial of AudibleListener? Gold And 1 Free Download only with this, special MGG link
If you're using iTunes to download and listen to podcasts, subscribe to the AAC Enhanced iTunes Feed.
Note: Shownotes are complete!
Stuff mentioned:
- Introduction to The Objective-C 2.0 Programming Language
- AirPort Flow
- Mac OS X 10.5 Help : Shortcuts for starting up
- Mac OS X 10.5 Help : Shutting down your computer automatically
- cron
- Deprecation
- Getting Started with launchd
- Lingon
- XBattery
- Apple Notebooks and Batteries
- New Media Expo
- iMage USB Webcam
- iUSBCam
- macam
- Unibrain FireWire WebCam
- Xbox LIVE Vision
- Logitech webcams
- SwissKnife
- Boxav8r.net
- - You're downloading today's show from CacheFly's network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed - Thanks to [removed]eval(unescape('[removed]('Michael Johnston')'))[removed].
Related Resources:
Podcast Marketplace Sponsors: Audio Engine, Bare Bones, SmileOnMyMac, Ecamm Network, One Free Download from Audible and Harmon-E-Travel.
Podcast-related sites to visit (and vote for us!):
- Subscribe to the Mac Geek Gab in iTunes! - Show Details - Write a review!
- PodcastAlley - Vote (please!)
- Podcast Pickle
- PodcastingNews
|[removed] var frappr_mapheight = 210; var frappr_mapwidth = 210; var frappr_mapzoom = 60; var frappr_host = "http://www.frappr.com/";var gid = 587916;[removed] [removed][removed]
[removed]eval(unescape('[removed]('E-mail John and Dave')'))[removed] (even an audio comment, if you please!), post in the comments below, Skype your message to "macgeekgab", or call and leave a voice-mail at 206-666-GEEK!
This podcast is recorded on a Mac using Audio Hijack Pro. As for equipment, John is using a Heil PR-40 microphone going through a Behringer Eurorack UB1222FX-PRO mixer, monitored with Etymotic ER-6i Isolator earphones, then straight in to his Mac. On Dave's end, a Heil PR-40 microphone is also used, and the whole show is mixed "live" through a Mackie Onyx 1220 FireWire-enabled mixer before being pumped back into the Mac (via FireWire, of course), and is monitored with Westone ES2 custom-fit earphones. Each microphone is run through a channel on a Behringer Autocom Pro-XL MDX1600 compressor, a touch of reverb is added with an ART FX-1 processor, and the whole thing is then compressed in software on the Mac. The show is recorded to AIFF, and then converted and uploaded with an Automator script. Michael Johnston from iPhone Alley then goes through and enhances the show to provide you with the AAC version. You can hear more details of the setup and how it's mixed on Episode #32.
Theme Music: "The Answer", written by Jeff Steblea and Brian Ayles, as performed by Go Figure. "Made On A Mac" bumper by Mark Fleser
Find more editions at the TMO To Go: Mac Geek Gab index.