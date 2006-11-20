Dave and John talk through replacing your iPod battery, locking and securing files and folders, reformatting your Mac, and more. Plus, here more about their plans for Macworld Expo... you don't want to miss this!
Mac Geek Gab #79: iPod Batteries, Securing Your Files, and More!
Show notes for TMO To Go: Mac Geek Gab For November 20th, 2006
Direct Links: MP3 Version or AAC Enhanced Version (courtesy of [removed]eval(unescape('[removed]('Michael Johnston')'))[removed]).
Dave and John talk through replacing your iPod battery, locking and securing files and folders, reformatting your Mac, and more. Plus, here more about their plans for Macworld Expo... you don't want to miss this!
Show Sponsor: TeachMac
If you're using iTunes to download and listen to podcasts, subscribe to the AAC Enhanced iTunes Feed.
Note: Shownotes are complete.
Stuff mentioned:
- TechRestore iPod Batteries
- OWC's iPod Battery Replacement Videos
- About iPod Batteries
- iPod Battery Replacement Program
- Leonid Meteor Shower
- Ghetto Fabulous - Dave's the new drummer
- Carbon Copy Cloner
- About Disk Images
- Archive and Install Option
- About Encrypted Disk Images
- Crypt3
- jFileCrypt
- Secure Notes in Keychain Access
- Yojimbo
- Tofurkey
- Turducken
- How to Deep Fry a Turkey
- New England Patriots
- Crackberry
- Crypt
- NationStates - Come join the "Geeks Unite" region. Learn more from Wikipedia.
- Podcast/Portable Media Expo
- Mac Networkers Retreat
- - You're downloading today's show from CacheFly's network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed - Thanks to Michael, aka Computernap!
Podcast Marketplace Sponsors: Etymotic, Audio Engine, and TeachMac
Podcast-related sites to visit (and vote for us!):
- Subscribe to the Mac Geek Gab in iTunes! - Show Details - Write a review!
- PodcastAlley - Vote (please!)
- Podcast Pickle
- PodcastingNews
|[removed] var frappr_mapheight = 210; var frappr_mapwidth = 210; var frappr_mapzoom = 60; var frappr_host = "http://www.frappr.com/";var gid = 587916;[removed] [removed][removed]
[removed]eval(unescape('[removed]('E-mail John and Dave')'))[removed] (even an audio comment, if you please!), post in the comments below, Skype your message to "macgeekgab", or call and leave a voice-mail at 206-666-GEEK!
This podcast is recorded on a Mac using Audio Hijack Pro. As for equipment, John is using a Behringer C-1 microphone going through a Behringer Eurorack UB1222FX-PRO mixer, monitored with Etymotic ER-6i Isolator earphones, then straight in to his Mac. On Dave's end, a Heil PR-40 microphone is used, and the whole show is mixed "live" through a Mackie Onyx 1220 FireWire-enabled mixer before being pumped back into the Mac (via FireWire, of course), and is monitored with Ultimate Ears UE-5c earphones. Each microphone is run through a channel on a Behringer Autocom Pro-XL MDX1600 compressor, a touch of reverb is added with an ART FX-1 processor, and the whole thing is then compressed in software on the Mac. The show is recorded to AIFF, and then converted and uploaded with an Automator script. Michael, aka Computernap, then goes through and enhances the show to provide you with the AAC version. You can hear more details of the setup and how it's mixed on Episode #32.
Theme Music: "The Answer", written by Jeff Steblea and Brian Ayles, as performed by Go Figure. "Made On A Mac" bumper by Mark Fleser
Find more editions at the TMO To Go: Mac Geek Gab index.