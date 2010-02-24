ACM 163: Apple's Big Investments & China's Hackers

Reports are pointing to iPad pre-orders starting this week, the long arm of the law is reaching out for Google hackers in China, designing Apple's A4 chip cost a truck load of money, Apple's North Carolina data center is really big, and Steve Jobs won another award at an event he didn't go to.

Feb 24, 2010 — Download: MP3 Version

