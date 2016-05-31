Philip Elmer-DeWitt worked for Time Magazine for 30 years as a technical editor and was, recently, a blogger at Fortune. In this interview, we go way back to find his early inspirations. In Philip's case it was a computer programming class in highschool in the late 1960s. It seems innocent enough, but when he later joined Time Magazine and was looking to make his mark, it turned out that he knew more about computers than anyone on the magazine staff. That moved him up quickly as a reporter-researcher. In the second half of the show, we spent some time discussing the iPhone 7, its future and more. Now, Philip has launched his new project, Apple 3.0, a website that delivers on his vast expertise as a technical journalist who has covered Apple for three decades.

TMO Background Mode: Interview With Time, Fortune & Now Apple 3.0 Journalist Philip Elmer-DeWitt