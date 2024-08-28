AirPods Pro Might Get New Digital ANC in Next Update

Apple’s next generation of AirPods Pro is rumored to bring a significant upgrade in active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. According to a recent leak by Kosutami, a well-known source for Apple-related information, the upcoming AirPods Pro will feature a new digital ANC system that promises to outperform the current version.

The tech giant is expected to unveil these updated AirPods Pro during its event on September 9, 2024. Apple is also planning to unveil the mid-tier and low-tier affordable AirPods. The mid-tier AirPods are speculated to have ANC as well, for the first time ever. This event will showcase the iPhone 16 lineup and Apple Watch 10. The AirPods Pro update might not occur until 2025.

Along with enhanced digital ANC, there are whispers about the AirPods Pro incorporating a hearing aid mode and built-in camera in the upcoming generations. A new design and upgraded chip are also rumored, which could improve audio quality and overall performance.

A fall launch in 2024 seems plausible, but the timeline for the release of the next-generation AirPods Pro remains uncertain. Some reports suggest a later release in 2025.

If you’re planning to buy a pair of AirPods Pro, are you getting one now or are you preparing to wait another year for it?

