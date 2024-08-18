Apple to Launch Entry-Level AirPods 4 Air Next Month

Apple analyst Mark Gurman reports that the tech giant is preparing to launch two new AirPods models as early as next month. Apple is planning to replace both the current AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 with these new AirPods 4.

The first model will most likely serve as an entry-level option, aka a successor to the AirPods 2. This model is expected to retain a similar design but will likely omit features like active noise cancellation (ANC) to keep the price competitive.

The second model will occupy the mid-tier segment, taking over from the AirPods 3. This version is anticipated to include ANC.

Note: AirPods Pro won’t be updated this year. Their update will arrive in 2025, bringing a new design, a new chip, and possibly even health-focused features. It will be the 3rd variant of AirPods Pros, first released in 2018.

Both new AirPods models are expected to adopt the USB-C charging standard, aligning with Apple’s transition away from Lightning. As for the naming convention, Apple has yet to reveal its plans. Options such as AirPods Lite and AirPods 4 have been speculated, but the company may opt for a different approach entirely. Apple seems to be getting more budget-friendly, as an Apple Vision “Lite” might also be under consideration.

I hope Apple adds voice control features like “Volume Up/Down” or “Next/Previous Song,” similar to those available in the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pros. They work like a charm.

