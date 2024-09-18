Just Apple Things: AirPods 4 Doesn’t Come With a Charging USB C Cable

Apple has made a big change with the release of their new AirPods 4 lineup, and no, we are not talking about the active ANC on one of the variants; it is about continuing their trend of reducing included accessories in the box.

Both AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC will not come with a USB-C charging cable in the box. This comes after Apple transitioned the AirPods 4 charging case from Lightning to USB-C ports. Hence, if you don’t already own a charging USB C cable, the AirPods Pro will cost you more than what they were announced for.

Apple hasn’t stated its reasoning for this decision, but it’s likely an extension of its environmental initiatives and cost-cutting measures. The company may be assuming that most users already have USB-C cables.

The AirPods 4 are available for pre-order and will begin shipping on September 20, 2024. The standard AirPods 4 retails for $129, while the other one with Active Noise Cancellation costs $179.

The AirPods Max, which also received a USB-C update, still includes a charging cable in the box[2].

Apple is no new to the game of removing accessories from the box; in fact, they’re a trendsetter.

In 2020, Apple removed charging adapters from iPhone boxes.

In 2022, the company stopped including USB-C cables with Apple TV for charging the Siri Remote.

