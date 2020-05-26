If Apple is Going to Make Original Podcasts it Should be Bold

Last week, it emerged that Apple is on the hunt for an executive to lead its push into producing original podcasts. It make sense that if you’re going to do it, you need a point person. The questions remain though – should Apple being making original podcasts, and what benefit does doing so bring the company?

Apple Original Podcasts – a TV+ Spin Off

The understanding is that any original podcasts Apple produces would, in some way, be related to Apple TV+. They would either be about existing shows on the streaming service, or have the possibility of being turned into shows. Fair enough. Apple TV+ needs a boost, and incorporating its content into a wider ecosystem is a sensible enough approach. There are lots of very popular podcasts that relate to TV shows already. Some podcasts successfully have been turned into television shows too. Furthermore, Apple already produces original audio content via its Beats 1 radio station. Podcasts are, of course, hugely different to radio, but it is hardly a huge leap when you have that infrastructure in place.

[Apple Could, And Should, Create Original Podcasts]

A Chance to be Daring

It is also clear that Apple needs to do something. Spotify is making big moves in the podcasting space – most notably buying up the exclusive rights to The Joe Rogan Experience. But making shows about your own shows is not a very daring approach. I don’t imagine podcasts that simply seem like an advert for something else are going to maintain a big audience over a sustained period of time.

Original Podcasts linked to Apple TV+ is not a bad place to start. However, if Apple really wants to make moves in original podcasting, it might be better developing new, innovative content, instead of add-ons.