Apple Fixes ‘This App is no Longer Shared With You’ Bug

Over the weekend Apple fixed a bug some users were seeing with the recent release of iOS 13.5. People reported seeing a message that said, “This app is no longer shared with you” when trying to open it (via TechCrunch).

As is turns out the bug was related to Family Sharing. If, over the weekend, you were prompted to update a bunch of apps at once, this is why. I had to install 10 updates at once even though I don’t use Family Sharing.

Apple confirmed the bug, although didn’t share further details about the cause.