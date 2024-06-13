Apple Releases Tools For Bringing iOS or iPadOS Games to visionOS

Since Apple took the wraps off its Vision Pro, the company has been paying extra attention to enhancing its user experience. At WWDC, where Apple introduced Vision Pro last time, Apple announced new tools for developers. These tools will help turn iOS or iPadOS games into immersive experiences for visionOS. While this may seem focused on developers, it’s important to remember that the end users, who are consumers, will benefit.

In an eighteen-minute-long video, Apple’s software engineer of visionOS, Olivier Pinon, takes the stage. The video kicks off with the farming simulator Wild Flowers as an example. The iPad version runs on VisionOS as a compatible app in a window, like other iPad apps. But what’s exciting is that the latest version has been upgraded specifically for this platform. It includes cool features like a 3D frame around the window, a more immersive background, and a 3D view.

For developers interested in joining the visionOS gold rush, Apple has laid out a plan with different options. The easiest way is to make the game a “compatible app” meaning the game can run in a window on visionOS.

For a more impactful transformation, developers can use RealityKit (RIT) or Metal to show 3D graphics in visionOS. RIT works well for creating content in volumetric windows or immersive spaces, letting several apps co-exist in a 3D world. Developers familiar with Metal, Apple’s graphics framework, can also create impressive visuals by rendering directly on visionOS.

As for enhancing immersion, developers can create “immersive apps” but this requires more work though, and it results in a truly transformative experience. By using compositor services, developers can connect the in-game camera to the player’s head movements.

In addition to the main gameplay, Apple’s tools offer ways to make ported games visually appealing. Developers can add a 3D frame and a captivating background environment to make the game world more engaging. For example, using stereoscopic rendering, they can add depth perception, making the game feel more real. Head tracking can make it seem like players are looking through a window into another world, and variable rate shading (VRR) can optimize performance for smooth gameplay.

In related news, Apple is finally rolling out Vision Pro to more countries, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. So, that’s the only option, at least for now, since a successor is at least two years away.

You can watch the full video from Apple here.