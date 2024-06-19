Experience T20 World Cup on Apple Vision Pro with ICC’s New Immersive App

Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset remains in the spotlight, despite its top-dollar pricing. Its high-resolution display stands out, grabbing the interest of competitors such as Mark Zuckerberg, who, despite playing down other features, praises it.

International Cricket Council (ICC), in collaboration with Quidich, has launched a new “ICC Immersive” app for Apple Vision Pro, just in time with the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Through ICC Immersive, Apple Vision Pro users can enjoy the best moments of the T20 World Cup as if they were sitting in the stands themselves, claims a media release. Take note that, you can’t watch live matches. Moreover, the ICC Immersive app offers detailed player and ball tracking, covering matches at six different venues, including Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. From what it appears, it could be a delight among cricket fans who can now witness crucial games and intense clashes.

“We are always looking at ways to use new technology and data to take fans closer to the action,” said ICC Head of Digital, Finn Bradshaw in a media release. “Apple Vision Pro gave us a unique platform to create completely immersive experiences.”

Meanwhile, Rahat Kulshreshtha, co-founder of Quidich, pointed out that “over the past three years, we have been building on the HypeReality vision, and the ICC and Apple Vision Pro have been key enablers in bringing this platform to life.” He also mentioned that the ICC Immersive app was developed in Goa, India.

You can now download ICC Immersive for the Apple Vision Pro from the App Store. In related news, Apple has revealed plans to roll out Vision Pro to additional regions, starting with China, Japan, and Singapore later this month, followed by Germany, France, Australia, the UK, and Canada next month. Moreover, a recent report suggests Apple is gearing up for a more affordable Vision Pro launch by the end of 2025.