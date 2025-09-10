Apple Watch Ultra 2 Trade-In Value: Where to Get the Best Deals

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was one of Apple’s most rugged and advanced wearables when it launched, but with the arrival of the Apple Watch Ultra 3, many owners are now looking to trade in their old model. The good news is there are plenty of options in the U.S. to swap your Ultra 2 for cash, store credit, or even bill credits with your carrier. The trick is knowing which platform gives you the best value.

In this article, we’ll break down all the major trade-in options in the U.S.—from Apple’s own program to carriers like Verizon and retailers like Walmart—so you can make the smartest choice for your upgrade.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Trade-In Offers

Apple

Apple offers up to $335 in credit for the Ultra 2, depending on its condition and configuration. This value is applied against a new purchase or issued as an Apple Gift Card.

Best Buy

Best Buy has previously offered trade-in deals worth up to $325 when turning in an Apple Watch Ultra 2 or newer models. Right now, the figure we’re getting is $250.

Verizon

Verizon lets you estimate your watch’s trade-in value based on its condition, model, and specs. You can receive credit as a Verizon Gift Card, PayPal credit, or in the form of bill credits applied over your device payment plan.

The problem is that their estimation tool doesn’t work at the moment, so we couldn’t get a figure.

AT&T

AT&T offers a maximum of $135 for a used Apple Watch Ultra 2, regardless of its version model (the initial release or the 2024 model).

T-Mobile

The maximum we’ve been able to get out of T-Mobile, for an unlocked Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a pristine condition was $130.