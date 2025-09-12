Apple Watch Ultra 3 Battery Life: What You Get & How to Make It Last

If you use smartwatches, battery life is always one of the biggest deal-makers or deal-breakers. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 brings some of Apple’s best battery improvements yet. Whether you’re hiking, sleeping, or just using it day to day, here’s how the battery holds up — and how you can squeeze out more from a single charge.

What Apple Claims for Battery Life

Here’s what Apple says about the Ultra 3 under different conditions:

Up to 42 hours under normal, day-to-day use.

under normal, day-to-day use. Up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

in Low Power Mode. Up to 20 hours of outdoor workout with GPS and heart rate monitoring in Low Power Mode.

of outdoor workout with GPS and heart rate monitoring in Low Power Mode. Fast charge: about 45 minutes to reach ~80%, ~75 minutes for a full charge.

to reach ~80%, ~75 minutes for a full charge. Quick ups: 15 minutes of charging gives you enough juice for ~12 hours of “normal use”. 5 minutes gives about 8 hours of sleep tracking.

What’s Better vs Previous Models

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 pushes battery life further than the Ultra 2. With normal use, it now lasts up to 42 hours, compared to 36 hours on the previous model.

Low Power Mode hasn’t changed — both the Ultra 2 and Ultra 3 can stretch to 72 hours if you scale back features.

The biggest difference shows up during active use, especially during workouts. The Ultra 3 handles outdoor training with GPS and heart-rate monitoring more efficiently, giving you longer sessions without draining the battery as fast. It’s no Garmin, but it still holds.

How to Get the Most From the Battery

Here are simple steps to help your Ultra 3 last as long as possible: